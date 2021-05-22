Why some programs on your laptop might appear miniature and almost unreadable

Rather unceremoniously, I was sent the Genki Shadowcast in the mail, despite not being the best person to review it or even, at a glance, understand what it is. Nonetheless, I decided to be courteous, study up on it, and take it for a quick spin. The Genki Shadowcast is a gizmo that allows HDMI from seemingly almost any applicable device, like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or SNES Classic, to be displayed on a laptop. You can then play on your laptop via the Genki Arcade desktop app or pair it with other software like Zoom or OBS for streaming or video editing. And it works well, provided you understand how to use it.