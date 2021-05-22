Friday district track: Regional spots set for Tiffin, Piqua

SHERWOOD – Fairview finished off a perfect GMC slate in fine form, getting hits all over the line-up in a 14-0 win over Ayersville. “At the beginning of the season, when we are setting goals, a GMC championship is always No. 1 for us,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “Like we talk about every year, it’s tough to win it and tough to repeat. We have a target on our back and we’re going to get everybody’s best effort. Again, all the credit to all the girls for playing hard and really focusing.”