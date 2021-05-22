newsbreak-logo
Defiance, OH

Friday district track: Regional spots set for Tiffin, Piqua

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivision II regional tickets were clinched at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School with multiple meet records set along the way. Defiance junior Emily Wahl was the lone Bulldog to clinch a regional spot from Friday’s festivities, picking up a third-place finish in the 800. Paulding’s Claire Schweller set a new district record by finishing at 11-6 in the pole vault while also earning a spot with a third-place effort in the 300 hurdles.

Defiance, OHCrescent-News

All-WBL softball: Elston a first-teamer, four DHS players honored

Defiance junior outfielder Marrah Elston earned a first team all-Western Buckeye League nod as the league announced its all-league softball honorees on Monday. Elston hit .389 for the Bulldogs, which rallied from a tough start to win eight of their final 10 games and compete for a sectional title at 9-17 this season. Teammate and classmate Aly Escamilla earned a second-team nod while junior Grayce Jones was a third-team pick.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

All-WBL baseball: Defiance places pair on first team

After helping claim the program's second straight Western Buckeye League championship and 26th overall, Defiance sophomore Bradyn Shaw and junior Jayden Jerger were rewarded with first-team nods as part of the WBL's all-league baseball honorees. Shaw was second on the team in hitting (.377) with four doubles, 29 hits, 19...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

League track: WBL, NLL championships get underway

LIMA — Defiance picked up some points on the first day of action in the Western Buckeye League track championships Wednesday at Lima Shawnee High School as the DHS girls enter Friday’s running finals and field events competition day with nine points and a fifth-place spot in the standings and the Bulldog boys eighth overall with six points.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Saturday baseball: Fairview keeps up torrid stretch

SHERWOOD — Fairview continued a torrid late-season run, winning its fifth straight Green Meadows Conference game, fifth overall and seventh of their last eight with a 9-6 league win over Ayersville on Saturday. Caleb Frank struck out eight in a complete-game win for the Apaches while Ronnie Adkins laced three...
Defiance, OHNorthwest Signal

Lex Robert Greiwe

Clayton and Shelby Greiwe of Defiance are proud to announce the birth of their son, Lex Robert Greiwe, May 6, 2021, at Henry County Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 21 inches. He was welcomed home by 4-year-old Ila and 2-year-old Ada. Maternal grandparents are Robert and the late Peggy Stewart of Pleasant Hill, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are James and Katherine Greiwe of Defiance.
Tiffin, OHrichlandsource.com

Tiffin Columbian manhandles Sandusky

Tiffin Columbian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sandusky 14-4 in Ohio high school baseball on May 14. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card. For statewide...
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Former Bogalusa resident signs with Heidelberg University

Royal Sibley, who was born in Bogalusa, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio and play basketball. Sibley, who is a senior at Whitehall-Yearling High School, in Whitehall, Ohio, plays small forward. Last season, Sibley averaged 14.9 points per game in 16 contests.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Sectional softball: Defiance's season ends vs. Bath

LIMA — Defiance’s second shot at Western Buckeye League power Lima Bath came up short in the Division II sectional finals Friday at Bath as the Bulldogs’ season ended at 9-17 with a 9-3 setback. Bath scored in each of the first five innings in the victory, including three runs...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Area Police Reports

May 7, 11:27 a.m., at County roads H and 17 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Krasula, 48, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Austin Dilyard, 25, Stryker. Dilyard's vehicle continued off the road and struck a tree; Krasula's vehicle continued off the road and came to rest in a field. Dilyard was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Heavy damage was reported to both vehicles. Dilyard was cited with failure to yield the right of way at a through highway.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Defiance County courthouse

Derek Mullins, 42, Napoleon, sales, and Chelisa Witte, 34, Defiance, registration clerk. Joshua Koiner, 31, Defiance, occupational therapist, and Abbie Phillips, 33, Defiance, coordinator. Mason Hammond, 27, Hicksville, police officer, and Olivia Lewis, 26, Hicksville, STNA. Craig Garkus, 37, Defiance, independent contractor, and Christen Evans, 30, Defiance, pharmacy tech. Common...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Wayne Trace JH golf hosting charity golf scramble

The Wayne Trace Junior High Baseball Club will be hosting its third annual golf scramble July 17 at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will be split between yearly fees for the junior high baseball program and the fight against Multiple Sclerosis. Meals will be included after the round with a beverage cart available.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Premier Bank announces officer promotions

Premier Bank has announced the recent officer title promotions of Tamara Chmielewski, Kristie DeSota, Nici Robinson and Melissa Shull as approved by the board of directors. This team, led by Jim Williams, Northern Market President for Premier Bank, works to deliver exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Registration open for Yellow Jacket Classic on June 11

Registration is open for the 2021 Defiance College Yellow Jacket Classic golf scramble, presented by BSN SPORTS. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance. The annual golf event is run by DC’s Alumni Varsity D Club. Proceeds go to the Yellow...
Minster, OHThe Evening Leader

ChillTex Holds Grand Opening

MINSTER — ChillTex in Minster celebrated two pretty big milestones on Wednesday afternoon: the ten-year anniversary of the company and the grand opening of its new location. Matt Eilerman’s interest in HVAC piqued in the early 2000s when he as his wife Gwen installed a new furnace in their house in 2000 and then installed an air conditioning unit a few years later.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Tennis spotlight: Yeager, Frederick breaking new ground for Bulldogs

Becoming the first of anything in 20 years is an accomplishment worth noting in any situation and for the Defiance senior doubles duo of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager, it’s the culmination of a journey that has seen the pairing become the first Bulldog duo to finish as unbeaten Western Buckeye League champions since 2001.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Tuesday softball: Fairview closes out perfect GMC slate

SHERWOOD – Fairview finished off a perfect GMC slate in fine form, getting hits all over the line-up in a 14-0 win over Ayersville. “At the beginning of the season, when we are setting goals, a GMC championship is always No. 1 for us,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “Like we talk about every year, it’s tough to win it and tough to repeat. We have a target on our back and we’re going to get everybody’s best effort. Again, all the credit to all the girls for playing hard and really focusing.”
Archbold, OHCrescent-News

Baseball: Postseason assignments handed out

Baseball postseason assignments were handed out on Sunday, with four local teams earning No. 1 seeds for upcoming sectional and district tournaments at various sites around the area. In Division II, Defiance, who earned at least a piece of the WBL title, picked up the top seed for the district...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Thursday baseball: Defiance outlasts Whitmer in nine frames

Through Defiance’s seven-game win streak entering Thursday’s home tilt with Division I Toledo Whitmer, the Bulldogs had won games by double-digits and in close defensive battles. None of the seven quite resembled the team’s eighth straight win against Whitmer as Defiance rallied from an early 3-0 hole and played nine...