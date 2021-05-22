Friday district track: Regional spots set for Tiffin, Piqua
Division II regional tickets were clinched at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School with multiple meet records set along the way. Defiance junior Emily Wahl was the lone Bulldog to clinch a regional spot from Friday’s festivities, picking up a third-place finish in the 800. Paulding’s Claire Schweller set a new district record by finishing at 11-6 in the pole vault while also earning a spot with a third-place effort in the 300 hurdles.www.crescent-news.com