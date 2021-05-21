EPD to participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

CC)—The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners Tuesday addressed a couple of business items related to the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Project. Commissioners approved a proposed agreement with the Osage Nation and authorized a one-time payment of $1 million so the city’s Kaw Lake water pipeline project may begin construction. The city of Enid’s agreement with the Nation is necessary for the city to begin construction on the 70-mile pipeline and intake plant on the lake in Osage County, with construction to begin later this year and completed in 2023. Commissioners also discussed the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 financial plans for the airport fund, Enid’s police and fire departments, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transit Authority and Enid Event Center and Convention Hall. Commissioners on Thursday will hear presentations and take possible action on the city’s infrastructure programs, then vote to approve the city’s budget May 18. Thursday’s special meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center Convention Hall. The meeting is open to the public.