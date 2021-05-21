newsbreak-logo
EPD to participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

By Kelci McKendrick
vanceairscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department will participate in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign starting Monday. According to an EPD press release, officers will be out enforcing seat belt and child restraint seat laws from Monday through June 6, including Memorial Day weekend, with one goal in mind — saving lives.

www.vanceairscoop.com
