The Tri-City Dust Devils (4-10) broke a 9 game skid with a 6-3 win Wednesday night against the Eugene Emeralds (9-5). "It's a trap a little bit to start chasing wins," said Tri-City Manager Andy Schatzley. "The bottom line for me is just about every team is going to have a 3-[9] stretch at some point in a 120 game season. For us, we're unfortunate it's a bit more glaring right out of the gate."