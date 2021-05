WAUSEON, OH – Former NASCAR Truck Series driver Chad Finley scored his first dirt late model feature win of the year Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway. Jim Plotts started on the pole and looked strong leading the first half of the UMP Late Model feature event. Plotts fended off an early challenge from Colin Shipley. Dewitt, Michigan’s Chad Finley worked his way past Shipley and took the lead from Plotts on lap 14 of the 25-lap main event.