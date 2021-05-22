newsbreak-logo
Area students perform in UF recital

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring brass and strings recital. • Emma McMaster of Paulding, performed “A Shot in the Dark” by Henri Mancini and “Where the Skies Are Blue” by The Lumineers on the guitar. • Matthew Rupp of Archbold, performed “Tarantelle”...

