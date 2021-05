PAULDING – The Board of the Western Buckeye ESC met on April 21 for their regular meeting. The following motions were approved: accept the treasurer’s report, bills and expenditures, with corrections, if applicable; approve the amended permanent appropriations by fund; approve the minutes from the March 17 regular meeting; accept the recommendation to suspend the contract of Cathy Bonifas, Speech Pathologist, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year and approve the corrected salary scale placement of Alaina Backus into the Bachelor’s Degree column for the 2021-2022 school year.