Paulding, OH

PPEC members donate nearly $13,000 to local organizations

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

