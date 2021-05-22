PPEC members donate nearly $13,000 to local organizations
PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.www.crescent-news.com