On May 15 and May 16, Eastern Connecticut State University returned to its Willimantic, CT, campus for the first time in 13 years to hold graduation exercises. Since 2009 the University has held Commencement at the XL Center in Hartford. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the University's 131st Commencement was held outdoors on the grounds of nearby Windham Technical High School. Two sessions for 2021 undergraduates were held on May 15 to manage social distancing, as well as a separate session for graduate students. On Sunday, May 16, the Class of 2020 returned to campus for an in-person ceremony.