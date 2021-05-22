Hartzell wins Dianne Cooper scholarship

On Friday April 23rd, the Paulding FFA held their annual petting zoo for the students to learn more about livestock raised in Paulding County. The FFA members volunteered to bring their animals in for the petting zoo to help educate the younger students about agriculture the #1 industry in Paulding County. This event was attended by Oakwood Elementary, Paulding Elementary, Paulding High school and Middle school students. The students got to see many different animals including goats, sheep, ducks, a hen with chicks, pigs, a donkey and a tortoise. The FFA members made up signs for the students explaining the animals, their names and what they eat as well as a fun fact. The students were led through the petting zoo by Paulding FFA members who answered students’ questions and made sure they got to pet each animal. Then they had the opportunity to see some tractors and a sprayer brought in by local farmers. Finally they came back into the classroom where they learned about some Ohio agriculture facts and were about to pick a prize donated by local agriculture business to promote agriculture. Then the kids had the opportunity to put on animal props and get their picture taken in front of the FFA emblem. It was an enjoyable day over 800 students got to see and pet livestock animals they may never have seen before. The Paulding FFA enjoys teaching younger students about agriculture and we look forward to next year.