newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulding, OH

Hartzell wins Dianne Cooper scholarship

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

PAULDING — The Dianne Cooper – Bobcat Community Award scholarship is given annually to an Oakwood Elementary student and Paulding High School graduate residing in the Oakwood boundaries. The recipient is also an excellent role model in the classroom. This year’s recipient of the Dianne Cooper scholarship is Hailey Hartzell,...

www.crescent-news.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Paulding, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Ada, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Northern University#Charity#Golf#Community#The Dianne Cooper#Oakwood Elementary#Paulding High School#Phs#Pre Med#Daughter#Classroom#Marching Band#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Paulding, OHcontinentalenews.com

PPEC Members Donate $12,950 to Local Organizations

PAULDING, OH — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Paulding, OHwestbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY 

Dorcy Wayne Waters, the son of Ray Garfield and Anna M. (Jailor) Waters, was born, May 28, 1913 in Paulding, Ohio. Dorcy’s father Ray G. was born July 16, 1882, in West Virginia, and was a farmer by trade. Anna M. Sailor was born, in Ohio in 1889. Roy G. Waters and Anna M. Sailor were married March 6, 1910. They moved to Carryall Township and on December 10, 1910, a daughter Zeletta Betty was born, with Dorcy to follow in 1913. A brother, Ray Glenn, was born in 1917.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding FFA celebrates State FFA Convention virtually

PAULDING — On April 29-30, the Paulding FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA convention virtually. Although the convention was not face to face this year, members were able to watch live videos of the convention from the FFA room and have snacks to celebrate the accomplishments of their chapter. Before...
Cincinnati, OHCrescent-News

Dooley graduates CCMS with high honors

CINCINNATI — Like many events, the graduation ceremony for the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science (CCMS) was delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally on April 17, the fall class of the school was able to hold its graduation ceremony. Paulding County was represented by Matthew Dooley of Dooley Funeral...
Paulding, OHPaulding County Progress

Stallbaum receives major scholarship award

PAULDING – Gabrielle Stallbaum, Paulding High School senior, has recently been awarded a major scholarship from Heidelberg University. Stallbaum is the daughter of Ted and Camie Stallbaum of Paulding. Recently, she signed on to play softball at Heidelberg University. In April she and her family received the news of another...
Paulding County, OHwestbendnews.net

NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK

April 18th thru 24th was National Volunteer Week, which is an annual observance recognizing volunteers providing vital support in their communities. Additionally, the week encourages more people to consider volunteering. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974, by President Richard Nixon, now many countries worldwide have joined in. National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities. Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Volunteers provide all three. Service — the act of looking out for one another — is part of who we are as a Nation. Our commitment to service reflects our understanding that we can best meet our challenges when we join together. This week, we recognize the enduring contributions of our Nation’s volunteers and encourage more Americans to join their ranks.
Antwerp, OHPaulding County Progress

Antwerp student earns honorable award

ANTWERP – Recently CJ Eaton, a seventh grader at Antwerp Middle School was awarded the All-Ohio Award from the Ohio Association of Student Leaders (OASL). Eaton is a member of the student council. The student council advisor, Jassmine Reyes, shared that she nominated him “because he always volunteers for student council events and he is not afraid to step up in leadership roles.”
Paulding, OHPaulding County Progress

PCAF announces Paulus-Iler Scholarship recipients

PAULDING – Virginia Paulus, a long-time supporter and former board of director of the Paulding County Area Foundation funded a scholarship administered by the Paulding County Area Foundation which is available to university/college students entering their junior year or third year of studies at an Ohio university/college. The scholarship was...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Premier Bank announces officer promotions

Premier Bank has announced the recent officer title promotions of Tamara Chmielewski, Kristie DeSota, Nici Robinson and Melissa Shull as approved by the board of directors. This team, led by Jim Williams, Northern Market President for Premier Bank, works to deliver exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.
Paulding County, OHwestbendnews.net

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GOLF OUTTING  

It’s time to hit the green for some sunshine, fresh air and to help a great cause. Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is having its golf outing on June 5 at Auglaize Golf Club. Registration for the four-person scramble begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Paulding, OHPaulding County Progress

Panthers take 8th, 9th at NWC meet

CONVOY – Paulding’s junior high track teams made the trip to Crestview for the Northwest Conference junior high track meet where the Panther boys finished eighth and the girls placed ninth. Columbus Grove swept both team titles, winning the boys with 138 points while the girls totaled 133 points to...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding commissioners apprised of 'Field Day'

PAULDING — The use of Paulding County property has been secured for an annual national amateur radio event. County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday. Commissioners signaled their support for a request by Fred Pieper, president of the...
Paulding, OHwestbendnews.net

Paulding FFA Holds Annual Petting Zoo! 

On Friday April 23rd, the Paulding FFA held their annual petting zoo for the students to learn more about livestock raised in Paulding County. The FFA members volunteered to bring their animals in for the petting zoo to help educate the younger students about agriculture the #1 industry in Paulding County. This event was attended by Oakwood Elementary, Paulding Elementary, Paulding High school and Middle school students. The students got to see many different animals including goats, sheep, ducks, a hen with chicks, pigs, a donkey and a tortoise. The FFA members made up signs for the students explaining the animals, their names and what they eat as well as a fun fact. The students were led through the petting zoo by Paulding FFA members who answered students’ questions and made sure they got to pet each animal. Then they had the opportunity to see some tractors and a sprayer brought in by local farmers. Finally they came back into the classroom where they learned about some Ohio agriculture facts and were about to pick a prize donated by local agriculture business to promote agriculture. Then the kids had the opportunity to put on animal props and get their picture taken in front of the FFA emblem. It was an enjoyable day over 800 students got to see and pet livestock animals they may never have seen before. The Paulding FFA enjoys teaching younger students about agriculture and we look forward to next year.
Paulding, OHPaulding County Progress

Board accepts resignations, renews contracts

PAULDING – The Board of the Western Buckeye ESC met on April 21 for their regular meeting. The following motions were approved: accept the treasurer’s report, bills and expenditures, with corrections, if applicable; approve the amended permanent appropriations by fund; approve the minutes from the March 17 regular meeting; accept the recommendation to suspend the contract of Cathy Bonifas, Speech Pathologist, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year and approve the corrected salary scale placement of Alaina Backus into the Bachelor’s Degree column for the 2021-2022 school year.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Stallbaum receives major scholarship to Heidelberg University

TIFFIN — Gabrielle Stallbaum, a senior at Paulding High School, is the recipient of a major scholarship to attend Heidelberg University. Stallbaum, the daughter of Ted and Carrie Stallbaum of Paulding, has received the scholarship for four years. The award was announced following Heidelberg’s annual scholarship competition earlier this academic year.
Elida, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Elida edges Allen East, 1-0

Elida pitcher Brady Kirk fired a 3-hit, complete game shutout as he struck out 5 and walked 1. Kirk out-dueled Jordan Motter who scattered 5 hits over 7 innings while striking out 6 and walking 2. Elida’s Gunnar Kuhn was 2 for 2. For Allen East, Braylen Kennedy was 2 for 3.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Anniversary: Wilhelm | 50th

PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Wilhelm, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Gary Wilhelm and Ann Marie Deatrick were married May 8, 1971, at Rose Hill Church of God with Pastor Sam Wollum officiating. The couple has two children: Todd (Angela) Wilhelm, Antwerp; and Lisa (Tim) Hauenstein,...
Paulding County, OHCrescent-News

Paulding County Extension welcomes new FCS Extension Educator

PAULDING — With the passage of the Paulding County OSU Extension levy in 2020 and funds being released in 2021, the Paulding County Extension Office had the opportunity to expand the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) program area. Our newest addition to Paulding County Extension, in the role of Family and Consumer Sciences, Extension Educator is Casey Bishop. The FCS Extension Educator will focus on information and resources in the areas of healthy people, healthy finances, and healthy relationships.
Mercer County, OHDaily Standard

The Daily Standard

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. a Public Hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Van Wert, Mercer, and Paulding Counties of Mercer County, Ohio for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021.
Paulding, OHPaulding County Progress

PPEC wins award for ‘Hope isn’t Cancelled’ video

PAULDING – Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently took a first-place gold title in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Spotlight on Excellence Awards in the “Best Digital Storytelling” category for their “Hope Isn’t Cancelled” video. The video, released in June 2020, explained the co-op’s multi-faceted campaign to motivate the community at the peak of the pandemic when many members were struggling both financially and emotionally.