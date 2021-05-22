newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon bridge pour delayed again

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

NAPOLEON — The pouring of the concrete deck for Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge was postponed until Wednesday. Originally, the pour on the bridge’s south side had been tentatively set for the week of May 10, but this was bumped back to Thursday evening due to high water levels in the Maumee River. However, Thursday’s date was vacated due to a material delivery delay, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

www.crescent-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Napoleon, OH
Napoleon, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Odot#Vernon Nagel Inc#Bridge Drainage#Riverview Avenue#South Side#Maumee River#Deck Forms#General Contractor#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Bridge update: Rains, flooding delay deck pouring

The following is an update provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation on the construction of a new bridge over the Maumee River near Napoleon. The $10.3 million project began Feb. 13, 2020 and will be completed in June 2022. Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor. What’s happening...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

For Your Information - May 17, 2021

•A two-vehicle, injury crash was reported at U.S. Route 24 at Scott Street, 4:17 p.m. Friday, citation issued for failure to yield from a stop sign, report pending. •Hit-skip reported at 1217 Indiana Ave., 5:03 p.m. Saturday, mailbox damaged. •Hit-skip, private property accident, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8:35 a.m. Sunday, report...
Crescent-News

Napoleon downtown intersection closed to paint Wildcat

NAPOLEON — The City of Napoleon has issued a press release notifying motorists that the intersection of Perry Street and Washington Street will be closing this weekend for the re-painting of the Napoleon High School Wildcat on the pavement. To complete this project safely, the city will be closing Perry...
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Road work

Beginning Monday, roadwork is scheduled on Oakwood Avenue between Freedom Drive and American Road and American Road from Oakwood to Industrial Drive. American Road will be open to local traffic from Industrial Drive to Paul Martin & Sons. Minor delays should be expected when traveling through the work zone during working hours. The tentative end date for this phase of work is May 31.
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

City personnel train on rope rescues

Confined space rescues leave little room for error, so last week members of the Napoleon Fire Department trained in real-live situations. The training included a day of classroom work in addition to the drills using ropes to lower rescue personnel into confined spaces, such as areas of the water intake plant.
Crescent-News

K and P worries about network expansion

A local transportation provider is concerned that a possible expansion of a government-funded service could represent a duplication and impact its business negatively. K and P Medical Transport of Defiance — owned by Aaron Keller, Bryan Keller, Dan Peck and Adam Wagner — is fearful that the service it provides in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties would be hurt if the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN) expands into those areas.
Napoleon, OHCrescent-News

Napoleon council agenda

Napoleon City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. Scheduled for first readings are ordinances establishing a fund for the receipt of American Rescue Plan money and allowing for the sale and issuance of $1.1 million in bonds to rebuild American Road and Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 24).
Crescent-News

Henry commissioners approve mowing agreement

NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a mowing agreement during a light agenda for their Thursday meeting. The agreement with Northwest Landscape Services, Napoleon, invoices $2,000 to the county senior center and $3,000 to commissioners for the 2021 mowing season as needed. Also Thursday, commissioners appointed CIC Director Jennifer Arps...
Northwest Signal

City of Napoleon agendas

The following is a list of meetings scheduled for the City of Napoleon next week. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at the city building and a link can be found on the city’s website to attend virtually. The Tree Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda...
Deshler, OHNorthwest Signal

Deshler moving further on potential project

DESHLER — Village council Monday approved moving forward with a grant opportunity that could be used for a future reservoir walkway project. This project was discussed in the past in order to install a walkway over the brush creek that divides the reservoirs. Engineers have reviewed a proposed site for the bridge, and it was determined the location would be suitable for such a project.
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Sunday's rain led to city sewer overflow discharge

The heavy rainstorm Sunday led to a minor sewer overflow event at the Napoleon Waste Water Treatment plant. The sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) resulted in about 5,000 gallons of untreated sanitary sewer water being discharged into the Maumee River. Napoleon Waste Water Superintendent David Pike said it appears one of two pumps at a station near the plant failed to turn on.
Northwest Signal

Mowing agreement for senior center approved

The Henry County commissioners Thursday approved a mowing agreement for the senior center property. The agreement is with Northwest Landscape Services and $2,000 will be invoiced to the senior center and $3,000 to the commissioners for the 2021 mowing season, as needed. The commissioners also:. •Appointed Henry County Community Improvement...
Crescent-News

River City Rodders to showcase vehicles in Napoleon

NAPOLEON — Members of the River City Rodders Car Club will showcase their restored vehicles during the Cultural Center of Henry County’s building tours at the former Central School in Napoleon on Sunday. The display and tours will be offered from 4-7 p.m. “We love showing off our cars,” said...
Henry County, OHCrescent-News

Arps brings passion to her position

NAPOLEON — A passion for her job is apparent when speaking with Henry County’s new community improvement corporation (CIC) director, Jennifer Arps. Only weeks ago she was the economic development coordinator for the office, which promotes Henry County’s economic development by trying to attract new companies and help those here expand and retain workers. But effective on April 19 she became the new CIC director, just 24 days after April Welch resigned to take a job in central Ohio.
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

April landfill report reviewed

The Henry County commissioners Tuesday reviewed the landfill’s April report. Landfill Manager Mike Imbrock reported the transfer facility accepted 192.21 tons of solid waste during the month, as well as 141.13 tons of tires and 11.47 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt. The 192.21 tons is lower than April 2020 (264.22 tons) and...
Henry County, OHCrescent-News

Henry commissioners approve subdivision plat

NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a subdivision plat and also received the monthly update on county landfill matters during their Tuesday meeting. Commissioners gave their approval to a resolution accepting the plat for Fox Run Subdivision, located on County Road 20B on the north part of the unincorporated town of Ridgeville Corners in Ridgeville Township.
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Historic cars to be featured at cultural center tours

Members of the River City Rodders Car Club will showcase their restored vehicles during the Cultural Center of Henry County’s building tours at the former Central School in Napoleon Sunday, May 16. The display and tours will be offered from 4-7 p.m. “We love showing off our cars,” said Rodger...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board to meet Thursday

BOWLING GREEN — In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call. The agenda includes approval of a resolution of necessity for the Henry County...
Defiance County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC039-069-110930- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0019.210510T1523Z-210513T0000Z/ /DEFO1.1.ER.210510T1125Z.210511T0600Z.210512T0000Z.NO/ 1123 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Maumee River near Defiance. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon and crest at 10.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall below flood stage again early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in Kingsbury and Pontiac Parks. Target Area: Defiance; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Minor river flooding due to recent heavy rain will continue.