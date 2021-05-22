Napoleon bridge pour delayed again

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC039-069-110930- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0019.210510T1523Z-210513T0000Z/ /DEFO1.1.ER.210510T1125Z.210511T0600Z.210512T0000Z.NO/ 1123 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Maumee River near Defiance. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon and crest at 10.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall below flood stage again early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in Kingsbury and Pontiac Parks. Target Area: Defiance; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Minor river flooding due to recent heavy rain will continue.