newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Sparacio is new chief accounting officer at Premier Bank

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the addition of David Sparacio as senior vice president, chief accounting officer. “We are pleased to have an individual with David’s background and skills as a member of the Premier Bank team,” said Paul Nungester, executive vice president, chief financial officer of Premier Bank. “His breadth of knowledge and strong leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this important role, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on our accounting team.”

www.crescent-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iberiabank#Mba#Chief Financial Officer#Senior Vice President#Chief Executive Officer#Executive Vice President#Chief Technology Officer#Iberiabank#First Horizon Corporation#Premier Bank#Mba#The U S Army War College#The Finance Corps#Chief Accounting Officer#Accounting Operations#Financial Services#Company#Strong Leadership Skills#Systems#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Youngstown, OHwnewsj.com

Investing in manufacturing innovation

China and our competitors spend billions propping up state-owned enterprises and investing in research and development, monetizing our ideas, and using them to compete against American businesses, while paying their workers less and giving them fewer rights. I want the technologies that will drive the next generation of manufacturing –...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

City plans biggest Covelli principal payment

YOUNGSTOWN — The city plans to pay $1.46 million in principal this year toward the loan it took out in 2005 to fund its portion of the Covelli Centre. It would be the largest amount ever paid by the city toward the facility’s principal. The previous largest amount was $900,000 in both 2019 and 2020.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren Native Brown Named OOGEEP Executive Director

GRANVILLE, Ohio –The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has appointed George Brown, a native of Warren, as its new executive director. The announcement was made this week by David R. Hill, chairman of the OOGEEP operating committee board. Brown has extensive experience in designing and managing successful programs,...
Canfield, OHVindy.com

Investment firm buys former Ethan Allen

BOARDMAN — An affiliate of Canfield-based J. Arnold Wealth Management Co. has bought the former Ethan Allen building with plans to remake it into an all-in-one financial center. CEO and co-founder of the investment firm, Jon P. Arnold, said the planned investment of $300,000 to $400,000 will transform the 16,000-square-foot...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Land, Delays Entangle City and Chill-Can Developer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Half of one building and about one-fifth of a second building constructed at the Chill-Can site on the East Side sit on land still owned by the city, records show. A tax map of the property obtained from the Mahoning County Auditor shows that the first building...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

With Recovery Plan Funding Totals Revealed, Local Communities Start Planning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city of Youngstown’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan will be lower than earlier estimates but will still approach $83 million. Also, several local communities that had been expected to receive allocations were not on the list released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury when it announced the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Created by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the funds will provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments.