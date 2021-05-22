Sparacio is new chief accounting officer at Premier Bank
YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the addition of David Sparacio as senior vice president, chief accounting officer. “We are pleased to have an individual with David’s background and skills as a member of the Premier Bank team,” said Paul Nungester, executive vice president, chief financial officer of Premier Bank. “His breadth of knowledge and strong leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this important role, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on our accounting team.”www.crescent-news.com