Sparacio is new chief accounting officer at Premier Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city of Youngstown’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan will be lower than earlier estimates but will still approach $83 million. Also, several local communities that had been expected to receive allocations were not on the list released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury when it announced the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Created by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the funds will provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments.