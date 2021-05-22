newsbreak-logo
Word on the Street: Be the voice of hope, the message of future, for our neighbors

By MEGHANN COTTER FOR THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Free Lance-Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNOT TOO long ago, our chaplain at Micah accused me of being the “Billy Graham of Street Church.”. Street Church is an ecumenical worshipping community for those who have experienced homelessness (and those who love them). It is a vision that has bubbled up in the Micah narrative in the last few years, as we have solidified our place in nearly every possible tangible solution. Despite our efforts, a deep void in our neighbors’ access to meaningful relationships and self-worth remains. And Street Church is just one way we have sought to reveal the wholeness God intended for them.

