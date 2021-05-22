newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Four Tinora FFA members achieve State Degrees

By Ashley Beck Tinora FFA Reporter
Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest award that a State FFA Association can bestow upon its members is the State FFA Degree. It demonstrates that the student has put an exceptional amount of time into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) and local chapter. Some of the requirements of this degree are: you have to have already received your Greenhand and Chapter Degree, had to have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree, a student must have a SAE in which they must earn and productively invest at least $2,500, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of scheduled class time through an SAE. A student must also show outstanding leadership potential.

www.crescent-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Ffa#A State Ffa Association#American#Sae#Agricultural Achievements#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Sedalia, MOmorgancountypress.com

Stover Hatchery Awarded Honorary State FFA Degree

The Missouri FFA Association named Stover Hatchery an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient during the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention April 30 and May 1 in Sedalia. Stover Hatchery, owned by the Phillips Family, hatch Cornish-cross broiler chickens. They provide fertile hatching eggs for FFA programs. Stover Hatchery said they are proud to help educate younger generations about hatching chicks.
Sherwood, OHCrescent-News

Fairview FFA does well at virtual state convention

SHERWOOD — The 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention was held April 29-30, virtually. Ohio FFA put together a series of live videos where award and competition winners were honored. The Fairview FFA Chapter had lots of success at the convention, as a whole, and as individual members. During these videos,...
AgricultureCrescent-News

Tinora FFA's Hancock qualifies for national competition

Tinora FFA member Megan Hancock recently learned that she had finished first in the district and state for her Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency. The state win qualifies her to submit her proficiency to Nationals. Every year the National FFA Organization gives out proficiency awards for different skill areas. An Agricultural Proficiency...
Educationthebuffalocentertribune.com

FFA students receive degrees and other awards at annual banquet

The Bison FFA Chapter was able to bring back its annual awards banquet this spring, as members and their families enjoyed a meal at the Roundup Room at the Branding Iron on Saturday, May 1. Twenty-one members and 38 guests attended, as the Chapter celebrated its members’ accomplishments during this unusual school year.
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Kidwell of Troy Chapter named State FFA Vice President

Troy, Mo. - During the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention, Izabella Hutton Kidwell was named the 2021-2022 State FFA Vice President. Kidwell is a member of the Troy FFA Chapter. Her parents are Megan Hutton Kidwell and Tyler Witt of Warrenton. Her advisors are Matthew McCroy, Robert Calvin and Elizabeth Utterback.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Generations of FFA members show passion for organization

Have you ever wondered how the National FFA Organization has been around for 93 years? It is not because students love public speaking or FFA advisors love to drive a bus to competitions — it is through the passion and tradition that comes with being a member of FFA. The National FFA Organization has been a revered institution for young agriculturalists throughout that time. Since the first convention, students have been gathering to celebrate agriculture and their future that can be found in that industry.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Princeton FFA takes first at state

Princeton High School is sending a Future Farmers of America team to nationals this year. The team — consisting of Haley Lupkes, Breanna Nordeen, Gracie Kivisto and Amelia White — took first place in the floriculture competition held during the 92nd FFA convention in April. “I’m just really excited because...
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Troy FFA Knowledge team wins state competition

Troy, Mo. - The Troy FFA Chapter won the FFA knowledge leadership development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. The Troy team members are Aubrey Higgins, Bella Skibinski, Raj Patel and Abigail Wunderlich. The high individual for the state for Troy was Skibinski. Troy advisors are Rob Calvin, Matt McCrory and Elizabeth Utterback.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM FFA MEMBERS HONORED AT CEREMONY

Numerous Brenham FFA members were recognized Tuesday night at the annual FFA Awards Ceremony. The celebration at the Washington County Expo presented members with a variety of scholarships and awards, while also giving outgoing members a chance to reflect on their time with the Brenham FFA. The Star Greenhand Award...
ocj.com

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Hosts Annual Parent-Member Banquet

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Parent-Member Banquet on Saturday, May 15th. During the banquet members were recognized for their achievements throughout the year. Four members earned their Discovery Degree, 19 members earned their Greenhand Degree and seven members earned their Chapter Degree. Emma Deeter was named Star Greenhand and Tyler Kress was named Star Chapter Farmer. Additionally, two Honorary Chapter members, Ms. Abby Kurtz and Mr. Ben Moore, were inducted. Finally, the newly elected officer team was installed as follows: President- Carter Tinnerman, Vice President- Taylor Falb, Secretary- Emmie Bohse, Treasurer- Tyler Kress, Reporter- Emma Deeter, Sentinel- Tyler Leffew, and Student Advisor- Gavin Spitler. We would like to extend a special thank you to Karen and Jack Wellbaum, Laura’s Country Diner, Wertz Hardware, Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, Kress Farms, Mary K. Miller, Hissong Family Farms Blue and John Leffew of John Construction for sponsoring our awards!
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Troy FFA wins state parliamentary procedure competition

Troy, Mo. - The Troy FFA Chapter won the parliamentary procedure leadership development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. The Troy team members are Ashland Higgins, Katelyn Damron, Reagen Berra, Haley Hunsel, Ben Byrd and Kate Reiter. Troy’s advisors are Rob Calvin, Matt McCrory and Elizabeth Utterback. Grand River...
Thermopolis, WYthermopir.com

Members, supporters honored at Thermopolis FFA banquet

The Thermopolis FFA chapter opened their annual banquet last week by announcing they earned a three-star rating at state, which is the highest rating available to a chapter. Members, parents and community supporters came together to honor the group's accomplishments over the past year, on both th...
Economyocj.com

Northwestern-Wayne FFA Members participate in Spring State Career Development Events

The Northwestern-Wayne FFA had a very successful year with the members participation in Career Development Events. A career development event prepares members for events outside of FFA while focusing on their success. FFA members study and gain knowledge to succeed in a related career. Our Chapter participates in numerous CDE’s throughout the year.
Saint James, MNSt. James Plaindealer

St. James Area FFA has success at State

The 2020-2021 school year has been challenging, but also has allowed for a lot of learning opportunities. This was especially true for the St. James Area FFA. Since members could not travel to contests—to allow for social distancing and keeping pods small—all FFA contests were made into a virtual format. It wasn’t ideal, but still gave students opportunities for learning, growth, and success.
Plymouth County, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

MMCRU juniors receive FFA Degree

REMSEN — Two MMCRU FFA members received their FFA Iowa Degree at the State FFA Convention in Des Moines April 20. Regan Peters and Makenzie Meyer are juniors at MMCRU. Peters received her Iowa degree focusing on Beef Production. Meyer focused on Breeding/Meat Goat Production. Both their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) are entrepreneurial enterprises.
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

FFA members excel at regional competition

Pulaski County FFA Members Haggan Bishop, Aiden Vanhooser, Amanda Anderson, and Braden Tilley entered their proficiencies into the Lake Cumberland Regional contest. These proficiencies were based on their SAE(supervised agricultural experience) projects. Bishop received Superior First for his Agricultural Communications Proficiency. His SAE is about educating and helping others with...
Montgomery County, MOMexico Ledger

R-6 FFA members recognized at banquet

Community R-6 FFA members were recently recognized for their outstanding achievements at the Area V FFA Banquet hosted by the Montgomery County R-II FFA Chapter. The following FFA members were recognized for outstanding supervised agricultural Experience programs with area Proficiency awards: Justin Duenke, first place beef production placement, second place equine science and forage production, and third place, diversified agriculture; Ethan Fort, first place beef production entrepreneurship; Tucker Robnett, first place fiber and oil crop production, third place, diversified crop production; Emily Hoyt, first place, service learning, second place agricultural education and specialty crop production; Erica Windmann, first place, swine production placement; Landon Wright, first place vegetable production, second place landscape management; Tucker Cox, second place grain production; Erin Nichols, second place small animal production.
Politicstheloganjournal.com

Logan FFA members learn, research, compete, win

The Logan County FFA/Agriculture Department has been very busy this spring with contest preparations within the Barren River FFA Region and competing against 1,200 students from seven states as part of the UK Virtual Field Day. Based on the results, all of the preparations for virtual contests have paid off.