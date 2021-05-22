Four Tinora FFA members achieve State Degrees

The highest award that a State FFA Association can bestow upon its members is the State FFA Degree. It demonstrates that the student has put an exceptional amount of time into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) and local chapter. Some of the requirements of this degree are: you have to have already received your Greenhand and Chapter Degree, had to have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree, a student must have a SAE in which they must earn and productively invest at least $2,500, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of scheduled class time through an SAE. A student must also show outstanding leadership potential.