All seven seniors started in Paulding’s 10-4 Northwest Conference softball victory over Ada on Friday. “It was another excellent job, I am really happy for our girls tonight,” Paulding coach Mallory Clark said after the Panthers improved to 18-3 on the season and 5-2 in the league. “We started all of our seniors and they all contributed in the win. “It was an emotional night watching our seniors, not just because they are excellent softball players, they are just genuine awesome young ladies. I am happy for them and that they all performed well tonight.”