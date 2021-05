Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) was named Quality Magazine’s 2021 Plant of the Year. Electromed was selected for the honor from the 2021 Quality Leadership Top 100 Company survey published annually by the magazine. The metrics measure and showcase quality leadership such as: continuous improvement and internal quality programs; contribution of quality to profitability and shareholder value; average number of hours that employees receive quality training; scrap and rework as a percentage of sales; warranty costs as a percentage of sales; and registration to various standards such as ISO 9001. Electromed is certified to ISO 13485, used by organizations involved in the design, production, installation and servicing of medical devices. The Company has qualified as a top 10 company in the Quality Leadership Top 100 survey three of the last four years.