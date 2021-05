Tinora completed its full regular-season slate at 23-4 on the year thanks to an 11-1 five-inning win over Delta on Monday. Kade Vogelsong struck out four over five innings of work for the Rams (No. 9 Division III OHSBCA) while Cole Commisso was a homer short of the cycle at the plate. Brother Christian Commisso added that home run in a two-hit day.