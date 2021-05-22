Celebrate with the baby song

Expecting a baby girl in your life? Your whole world is about to get much, much cuter — and that's not even counting your new bundle of joy herself. We all know baby gear is the most adorable stuff in town, but designs for baby girls tend to kick the cuteness up a notch. If you want to play up the fun of welcoming a new girl to your world, we've got you covered. Check out some of our favorite gear for baby girls to surround her with accessories that are (almost) as cute as she is.