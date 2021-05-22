newsbreak-logo
Archbold, OH

Making a Difference Awards given at Northwest State

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCHBOLD—Thursday night, near here, the Northwest State Community College Foundation hosted its 11th annual Green Carpet Event, in a partially in-person, partially virtual format. Each year, the college honors an individual, a local business and an organization with a “Making a Difference Award” at this fundraiser where all proceeds raised...

Archbold, OHNorthwest Signal

Four County to hold summer school sessions

ARCHBOLD — Summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center. Summer school begins June 14 and ends July 8. Once a student begins, they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Archbold, OHthevillagereporter.com

Members Of Archbold Class Of 2021 Special Guests At Rotary Meeting

Members of the Archbold Class of 2021 were special guests of Rotary on May 12 for the Senior Day luncheon at Founders Hall. The class listened as Joe Grieser, a former baseball and basketball coach at Stryker and member of the Sauder Manufacturing management team, shared some thoughts with the seniors as they prepare to leave Archbold Schools behind and begin their adult future.
Archbold, OHthevillagereporter.com

Northwest State Announces 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Four individuals have been selected to receive the Northwest State Community College Distinguished Alumni Award for 2020-2021. Those individuals were officially recognized during a special luncheon ceremony prior to the Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Archbold Campus. Plaques with their likeness will also...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio Stateswantonenterprise.com

Ohio governor announces early end to federal unemployment benefits

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the administration will inform the U.S. Department of Labor that Ohio intends to stop participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program on June 26, 2021. “When the...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Archbold, OHthevillagereporter.com

Antique Car Gathering May 22nd At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Saturday, May 22 with a special gathering of antique cars in the Historic Village. Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing automobiles, enjoying special music, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.
Archbold, OHCrescent-News

Northwest State gets 10-year accreditation extension

ARCHBOLD—The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) provided formal notification to Northwest State Community College that the College has received the maximum 10-year extension on its accreditation.From the official notification, the next comprehensive site visit will take place in 2030-2031. The HLC was founded in 1895, and...
Archbold, OHNorthwest Signal

NSCC mental health initiative detailed

ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees recently heard about a mental health initiative at the college. Business and Public Services faculty member and NSCC alum Heather Galbraith shared information about the initiative, which includes a no-charge, confidential campus counseling center, supported by the Center for Child & Family Advocacy in Napoleon, available to students, faculty and staff.
Swanton, OHswantonenterprise.com

Swanton Enterprise

Forty-five Four County Career Center students in Archbold were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the career center. There are a total of 68 students in the honor society for the 2020-21 school year. To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at FCCC, 95% attendance, and an excellent disciplinary record. NTHS has over 1,500 chapters worldwide. The ceremony can be viewed at www.fourcounty.net. Pictured are inducted members – front, from left – Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Alexis Gutierrez of Archbold, Matthew Pace of Delta, Sara Benoit of Delta – back, from left – Madison Marr of Delta, Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Sarai Gutierrez of Evergreen, Tori Johns of Archbold, Mason Stickley of Pettisville, Elixah Bustamante of Delta, Bryce Reeves of Delta, Derek Cobb of Evergreen, Paris Presnell of Evergreen, and Emma Vaculik of Evergreen.
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Commissioners OK Nova Steel related grant

Fulton County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the acceptance of a Community Development Block Grant to fund technical assistance for the Nova Tube and Steel plant under construction in Delta. The $500,000 grant was awarded March 1 by the Competitive Economic Benefit Program under the auspices of the state’s CDBG program....
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

NSCC Foundation awards $843,000 in scholarships

ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded $843,000 in scholarships to 278 students from the region. The total dollars awarded exceeds last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation. The college recently premiered a virtual reception...
Archbold, OHswantonenterprise.com

FCCC to begin summer school

Four County Career Center in Archbold will hold online summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties from June 14-July 8. All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. on July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Once a student begins they do not stop until they complete all their course work.
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2. Menu. Tuesday, May 11: Sloppy Joe sandwich,...
Ohio Stateswantonenterprise.com

Ohio kids 12-15 likely to be allowed Pfizer vaccine soon

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state is ready to allow children ages 12-15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine when the CDC recommends it. “I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s...