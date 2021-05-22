Man already faces probation violation in burglary case

In Defiance County…a man dies after losing control of his vehicle…going off the side of State Road 2…near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road. Investigators say Tyler McIntosh, of Montpelier was heading southwest on 2…when he suddenly veers off the right side of the roadway, he then corrects…flying across to the other shoulder…hitting a tree. McIntosh is killed instantly. Officials add he was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not a factor. This crash remains under investigation at this hour…by both state and local officials.