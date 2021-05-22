Man already faces probation violation in burglary case
A Defiance man has been placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a burglary charge, but already faces a possible probation violation. Joshua Black, 41, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk and ordered to make $3,000 restitution to the victim on charges of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A 41-month prison term was reserved in case Black violates terms of community control.www.crescent-news.com