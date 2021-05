The Los Angeles Dodgers came back to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Friday. Since the Angels are in the AL West cellar, the Dodgers are looking to turn their recent skid around. The Dodgers were in a good place to use the Angels as a springboard starting on Friday evening. They want to build momentum heading back home to take on the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks next week. If that was their plan, then plans have changed. The plan should now be to start building that momentum starting Saturday evening because they dropped Friday’s game 9-2. The Dodger struggles have continued at the plate, and, on the mound.