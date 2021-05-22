Scroggs named director of Premier Wealth

YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Scroggs as senior vice president, director of Premier Wealth. “When you combine Jennifer’s extensive background and vast knowledge in all areas of wealth management with her reputation as an advocate for her clients, her team and Premier Bank as a whole, you quickly become confident that Jennifer is the ideal leader to carry Premier Wealth into the future,” explained Vince Liuzzi, EVP and chief banking officer for Premier Bank. “Our wealth division is an important, strategic contributor to the overall success of Premier, and her vision will enable us to accelerate our growth objectives and enhance our product and service models to elevate the experience for our high net worth clients.”