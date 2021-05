In Defiance County…Gilberto Villarreal is pulled over…to verify compliance with conditions of his parole. Officers find $4 grand in cash and four grams of white powder…suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Villarreal then consents to a search of his home in Defiance. Agents find a 9 mm handgun and ammunition in the residence, along with 43 grams of white powder…apparently pure fentanyl. He is now locked up at CCNO on a list of charges.