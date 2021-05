Peter and Alycia Martinez of Napoleon are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Esther Naomi Martinez, May 2, 2021, at Henry County Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 21 inches. She was welcomed home by 4-year-old Moses and 2-year-old Miriam. Maternal grandparents are Fernando and Martha Mora of Swanton and Bill and Jen Robinson of Fremont, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are John and Sandra Martinez of Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Kennith and Tammy Robinson of Berkey and Pedro Calvillo of Pearland, Tecas.