Crimping to terminate cover crops

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 3.7 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 69.8 degrees, which was 4.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.45 inches last week, 0.54 inches above normal. As of Sunday, corn planted reached 90 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 79 percent. Corn condition was rated 3 percent poor to very poor, 26 percent fair, and 71 percent good to excellent. Soybeans planted reached 80 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 53 percent. Winter wheat headed was 90 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 84 percent. Winter wheat condition was rated 5 percent poor to very poor, 11 percent fair, and 84 percent good to excellent. Farmers are reminded to think “safety first” while working outdoors.