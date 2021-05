The Rumble stage of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational kicked off on Friday with Royal Never Give Up (2-0) and MAD Lions (2-0) climbing to the top of the standings. The first match of the day saw RNG take down defending world champions, the LCK's DWG KIA (1-1). DWG KIA drafted a difficult team composition to execute, whereas RNG had a much simpler win condition laid out for them in the draft. RNG played exceptionally well, led by mid laner turned top laner Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao's Gragas. RNG fought well into the late game, converting an early lead into a fast 28-minute win.