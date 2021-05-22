Frederick County house sales — Adamstown home sells for $895K

A conservatory, a three-car garage and a screened-in gazebo are just a few of the amenities at this Adamstown home. Courtesy photo

Closing at $895,000, the house at 5526 Tracey Bruce Drive, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $869,000 and features more than 4,000 square feet and four floors of professionally decorated living space. The front door opens to a spacious center hall that is flanked on either side by a formal living and dining room. The light-filled conservatory is accented by a hand-painted ceiling and the family room features a fireplace and coffered ceiling. The large, open kitchen includes Viking appliances, a huge walk-in pantry and a breakfast bar. The second floor has four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and three full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, a gas fireplace, his-and-her walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and a coffee bar. The lower level includes a custom bar, media room, fireplace and a sixth bedroom with full bath. Outside amenities include a programmable sprinkler system, a stone patio with built-in fire pit, a screened gazebo with a six-person hot tub, and a three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9207 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $846,000

3637 Moline Court, Monrovia, $839,000

5603 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $815,356

11127 Dublin Road, Woodsboro, $805,000

ADAMSTOWN

5146 Doubs Road, $280,000

BRUNSWICK

653 Central Ave., $600,000

12 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $550,000

601 Brunswick St., $315,000

EMMITSBURG

3 Waycross Court, $279,900

FREDERICK

9296 Blue Sage Court, $759,170

6749 S. Clifton Road, $715,000

9356 Barrington Court, $653,356

7008 Allington Manor Circle East, $652,500

6352 Bannister Drive, $645,000

113 Maroon Court, $625,000

4712 Briggswood Court, $625,000

926 Lindley Road, $562,000

2006 Chamberlain Drive, $540,000

5730 Crestridge Court, $500,000

6592 Ashford Lane, $500,000

7504 Rockwood Road, $485,000

5504 Corral Lane, $478,500

8114 Arrowhead Court, $475,000

731 Trail Ave., $470,000

2600 Mill Race Road, $470,000

4907 Valley Pine Drive, $465,000

6240 Rainier Drive, $461,000

6472 Autumn Olive Drive, $459,910

10237 Allview Drive, $456,050

9602-C Baltimore Road, $445,000

5630 Scott Ridge, $440,000

3003 Cloister Way, $425,000

5615 Tallyn Hunt Place, $420,000

7128 Ridge Road, $420,000

900 N. Market St., $417,500

7501 Somerset Terrace, $410,000

1428 Teal Lane, $400,000

604 Biggs Ave., $399,000

1534 Trafalgar Lane, $398,000

6392 Betty Linton Lane, $398,000

5797 Barts Way, $375,000

232 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000

9301 Bethel Road, $375,000

1820 Millstream Drive, $370,000

1611 Tydings Park Road, $346,825

7122 Oberlin Circle, $343,000

1516 Havilland Place, $340,000

9439 Birchwood Lane, $335,000

6816 Delafield Court, $330,000

6153 Murray Terrace, $325,000

2411 Lakeside Drive, $324,450

7201 Black Creek Lane, $324,000

5786 Indian Cedar Court, $320,000

6107 Baldridge Terrace, $310,000

6449 Tarrington Court, $305,000

612 Trail Ave., $300,000

5611 Denton Court, $300,000

6788 Wood Duck Court, $293,000

117 E. Fifth St., $286,000

5081 Stapleton Terrace, $277,000

6730 Fallow Hill Court, $270,000

952 Jubal Way, $265,000

515 Hollyberry Way, $265,000

1706 Carriage Court, $260,000

5092 Stapleton Terrace, $257,000

212 Deervalley Drive, $255,000

2504 Shelley Circle, #2B, $236,000

6125-B Springwater Place, $232,000

52 Vienna Court, $220,000

8205 Blue Heron Drive, #1C, $212,000

2617 S. Everly Drive, #9 4, $210,000

8206 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $205,000

2402 Ellsworth Way, #1A, $197,000

5828 Drawbridge Court, $195,000

803 Stratford Way #E, $174,500

IJAMSVILLE

9802 Doctor Perry Road, $750,000

JEFFERSON

5635 Glen Hill Court, $565,000

3613 Cool Crest Drive, $501,000

4819 Stockton Court, $500,000

4907 Champlaine Court, $405,000

KEYMAR

12420 Smith Lane, $465,000

11918 Warner Road, $220,000

MIDDLETOWN

8 Larch Lane, $350,000

MONROVIA

4619 Viridian Terrace, $691,985

12234 Timber Run Court $635,000

4638 Plum Road, $508,979

5003 Linganore Circle, $500,000

MOUNT AIRY

513 Rambling Sunset Circle, $800,000

13203 Larson Court, $620,000

1210 Leafy Hollow Circle, $605,000

13992 Mater Way, $525,116

4304 Rolling Acres Court, $430,000

5817 Corporal Jones Court, $425,000

1011 Crown St., $362,000

NEW MARKET

10533 Whitmire Court, $605,195

324 E. Wainscot Drive, $560,000

5733 Old Log Court, $525,000

6951 Country Club Terrace, $502,500

11111 Pond Fountain Court, $460,000

6823 Whistling Swan Way, $450,000

6011 Pecking Stone St., $384,990

POINT OF ROCKS

1808 Greysens Ferry Court, $584,500

3879 Gibbons Road, $465,000

THURMONT

143-A N. Carroll St., $420,000

25 Stoney Park Way, $335,000

14009 Graceham Road, $287,000

15 Sunny Way, $270,000

UNION BRIDGE

9549 Keys Chapel Road, $185,000

URBANA

9814 Notting Hill Drive, $800,000

4004 Bowling Green Lane, $740,000

3074 Herb Garden Drive, $564,550

3065 Herb Garden Drive, $499,985

9372 Penrose St., $460,000

3669 Holborn Place, $330,000

WALKERSVILLE

8405 Grossnickle Court, $530,000

50 Maple Ave., $445,000

214 Winter Brook Court, $445,000

211 Silver Stone Drive, $380,000

8701 Adventure Ave., $240,000