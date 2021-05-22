Frederick County house sales — Adamstown home sells for $895K
Closing at $895,000, the house at 5526 Tracey Bruce Drive, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $869,000 and features more than 4,000 square feet and four floors of professionally decorated living space. The front door opens to a spacious center hall that is flanked on either side by a formal living and dining room. The light-filled conservatory is accented by a hand-painted ceiling and the family room features a fireplace and coffered ceiling. The large, open kitchen includes Viking appliances, a huge walk-in pantry and a breakfast bar. The second floor has four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and three full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, a gas fireplace, his-and-her walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and a coffee bar. The lower level includes a custom bar, media room, fireplace and a sixth bedroom with full bath. Outside amenities include a programmable sprinkler system, a stone patio with built-in fire pit, a screened gazebo with a six-person hot tub, and a three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9207 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $846,000
3637 Moline Court, Monrovia, $839,000
5603 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $815,356
11127 Dublin Road, Woodsboro, $805,000
ADAMSTOWN
5146 Doubs Road, $280,000
BRUNSWICK
653 Central Ave., $600,000
12 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $550,000
601 Brunswick St., $315,000
EMMITSBURG
3 Waycross Court, $279,900
FREDERICK
9296 Blue Sage Court, $759,170
6749 S. Clifton Road, $715,000
9356 Barrington Court, $653,356
7008 Allington Manor Circle East, $652,500
6352 Bannister Drive, $645,000
113 Maroon Court, $625,000
4712 Briggswood Court, $625,000
926 Lindley Road, $562,000
2006 Chamberlain Drive, $540,000
5730 Crestridge Court, $500,000
6592 Ashford Lane, $500,000
7504 Rockwood Road, $485,000
5504 Corral Lane, $478,500
8114 Arrowhead Court, $475,000
731 Trail Ave., $470,000
2600 Mill Race Road, $470,000
4907 Valley Pine Drive, $465,000
6240 Rainier Drive, $461,000
6472 Autumn Olive Drive, $459,910
10237 Allview Drive, $456,050
9602-C Baltimore Road, $445,000
5630 Scott Ridge, $440,000
3003 Cloister Way, $425,000
5615 Tallyn Hunt Place, $420,000
7128 Ridge Road, $420,000
900 N. Market St., $417,500
7501 Somerset Terrace, $410,000
1428 Teal Lane, $400,000
604 Biggs Ave., $399,000
1534 Trafalgar Lane, $398,000
6392 Betty Linton Lane, $398,000
5797 Barts Way, $375,000
232 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000
9301 Bethel Road, $375,000
1820 Millstream Drive, $370,000
1611 Tydings Park Road, $346,825
7122 Oberlin Circle, $343,000
1516 Havilland Place, $340,000
9439 Birchwood Lane, $335,000
6816 Delafield Court, $330,000
6153 Murray Terrace, $325,000
2411 Lakeside Drive, $324,450
7201 Black Creek Lane, $324,000
5786 Indian Cedar Court, $320,000
6107 Baldridge Terrace, $310,000
6449 Tarrington Court, $305,000
612 Trail Ave., $300,000
5611 Denton Court, $300,000
6788 Wood Duck Court, $293,000
117 E. Fifth St., $286,000
5081 Stapleton Terrace, $277,000
6730 Fallow Hill Court, $270,000
952 Jubal Way, $265,000
515 Hollyberry Way, $265,000
1706 Carriage Court, $260,000
5092 Stapleton Terrace, $257,000
212 Deervalley Drive, $255,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #2B, $236,000
6125-B Springwater Place, $232,000
52 Vienna Court, $220,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #1C, $212,000
2617 S. Everly Drive, #9 4, $210,000
8206 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $205,000
2402 Ellsworth Way, #1A, $197,000
5828 Drawbridge Court, $195,000
803 Stratford Way #E, $174,500
IJAMSVILLE
9802 Doctor Perry Road, $750,000
JEFFERSON
5635 Glen Hill Court, $565,000
3613 Cool Crest Drive, $501,000
4819 Stockton Court, $500,000
4907 Champlaine Court, $405,000
KEYMAR
12420 Smith Lane, $465,000
11918 Warner Road, $220,000
MIDDLETOWN
8 Larch Lane, $350,000
MONROVIA
4619 Viridian Terrace, $691,985
12234 Timber Run Court $635,000
4638 Plum Road, $508,979
5003 Linganore Circle, $500,000
MOUNT AIRY
513 Rambling Sunset Circle, $800,000
13203 Larson Court, $620,000
1210 Leafy Hollow Circle, $605,000
13992 Mater Way, $525,116
4304 Rolling Acres Court, $430,000
5817 Corporal Jones Court, $425,000
1011 Crown St., $362,000
NEW MARKET
10533 Whitmire Court, $605,195
324 E. Wainscot Drive, $560,000
5733 Old Log Court, $525,000
6951 Country Club Terrace, $502,500
11111 Pond Fountain Court, $460,000
6823 Whistling Swan Way, $450,000
6011 Pecking Stone St., $384,990
POINT OF ROCKS
1808 Greysens Ferry Court, $584,500
3879 Gibbons Road, $465,000
THURMONT
143-A N. Carroll St., $420,000
25 Stoney Park Way, $335,000
14009 Graceham Road, $287,000
15 Sunny Way, $270,000
UNION BRIDGE
9549 Keys Chapel Road, $185,000
URBANA
9814 Notting Hill Drive, $800,000
4004 Bowling Green Lane, $740,000
3074 Herb Garden Drive, $564,550
3065 Herb Garden Drive, $499,985
9372 Penrose St., $460,000
3669 Holborn Place, $330,000
WALKERSVILLE
8405 Grossnickle Court, $530,000
50 Maple Ave., $445,000
214 Winter Brook Court, $445,000
211 Silver Stone Drive, $380,000
8701 Adventure Ave., $240,000