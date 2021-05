Manager Mike Matheny announced today that left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic will get the start on Tuesday at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. Brad Keller will go on Wednesday. The former Stanford pitcher put together an impressive rookie season in 2020, making ten starts with a 4.32 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 innings. But he struggled in spring training and was demoted to the Alternate Site in mid-March. Bubic returned to the big leagues in May and has pitched in relief. He gave the Royals a paid of clutch long-relief performances, pitching 5 2⁄3 shutout innings on May 8 against the White Sox, then five more shutout innings on May 13 against the Tigers, his last outing. Overall, he has a 1.42 ERA in 12 2⁄3 innings this season with 10 strikeouts and 7 walks.