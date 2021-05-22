McMahon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 7-1

C.J. Cron - 1B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Charlie Blackmon - RF Wyatt Mathisen - LF On Friday, April 9, the D-backs lost the opener against Cincinnati in extra innings, and fell to a 2-6 record. The season seemed all but over, before little more than a week had passed, with injuries piling up like I-10 traffic in rush hour. But since then? Arizona has gone 12-6. No National League team has fewer losses over that time, and the D-backs have averaged close to six runs per game. Across the entire majors, only Atlanta (97) is closer than fifteen of Arizona’s total of 106 runs scored, spear-headed by Carson Kelly (above). They come into play today one-half game back of a wild-card spot, and just two back of the NL West leading Dodg... wait, what? The GIANTS are top of the division?