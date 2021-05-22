newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

McMahon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 7-1

By DENNIS GEORGATOS ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) -- German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also homered and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who...

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streak Hits 14 Wins#Rbis#Night Games#Consecutive Games#German#Ap#Multihomer#Trainer S Room#Bum#Coors Field#Rbis#Consecutive Wins#Reliever Jordan Sheffield#Hits#Rhp Antonio Senzatela#Lhp Kyle Freeland#Rhp Taylor Widener#San Diego#This Week#Manager Torey Lovullo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Reds defeat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

Nick Castellanos has spent the early part of the 2021 season swaggering about and tearing the cover off the baseball. He reached base 4 times tonight, going 3 for 5 and coming up with two pretty damn important hits in the process. He socked his team-leading 10th dinger of the season in the top of the third to tie the game, and then smacked a RBI double in the top of the 12th. Have a trophy there, Nick.
MLBarizonasports.com

Diamondbacks OF Kole Calhoun undergoes hamstring surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun underwent surgery for a left hamstring injury on Friday morning, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game against the Colorado Rockies. He had an excision of a damaged left semitendinosus tendon, Lovullo said. That is in the lower part of his hamstring. Calhoun suffered the...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Marlins Use Five Pitchers to Blank Diamondbacks

Ross Detwiler, Jordan Holloway, John Curtiss, Anthony Bender, and Zach Pop combined to allow zero runs on five hits as the Miami Marlins blanked the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-0, Wednesday night. Adam Duvall added a three-run homer and RBI single to pace the Marlins to victory. Marlins Jump on Diamondbacks...
MLBESPN

Kellys keep Diamondbacks rolling, beat Padres 5-1

PHOENIX -- — Merrill Kelly gave up one run and four hits over six quality innings Tuesday night. That's not quite up to the Diamondbacks' lofty standards these days, but it'll certainly do. Kelly gave Arizona another stingy pitching performance, Carson Kelly added a two-run homer and the Diamondbacks stayed...
MLBMLB

D-backs shuffle 'pen: Devenski in, López out

The D-backs reinstated right-handed reliever Chris Devenski from the restricted list Thursday and optioned right-hander Yoan López to their alternate training site. Devenski, who was signed to a Minor League deal by the D-backs in the offseason, won a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster after an outstanding spring.
NBAphoenixmag.com

Monday High 5: Suns Elevate to Best Record in NBA

With all due respect to the National Football League and the great television product that is the NFL Draft, the biggest story in sports today, yesterday, tomorrow, this week, last week, this month and last month is the Phoenix Suns owning the best record in the entire NBA. It tops our look at the biggest takeaways from the weekend in sports.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Dive: Ryan McMahon

The idea of this article is to discuss in depth a specific player’s current profile and production. We will dive into why he is succeeding or struggling and discuss if there are reasons for concern or brighter days ahead. The intention here is to figure out what is going on...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #27: 5/1 vs. Rockies

C.J. Cron - 1B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Charlie Blackmon - RF Wyatt Mathisen - LF On Friday, April 9, the D-backs lost the opener against Cincinnati in extra innings, and fell to a 2-6 record. The season seemed all but over, before little more than a week had passed, with injuries piling up like I-10 traffic in rush hour. But since then? Arizona has gone 12-6. No National League team has fewer losses over that time, and the D-backs have averaged close to six runs per game. Across the entire majors, only Atlanta (97) is closer than fifteen of Arizona’s total of 106 runs scored, spear-headed by Carson Kelly (above). They come into play today one-half game back of a wild-card spot, and just two back of the NL West leading Dodg... wait, what? The GIANTS are top of the division?
MLBMLB

Bumgarner feels ill but 'empties the tank'

Madison Bumgarner wasn't sure how this was going to go. The D-backs left-hander had been battling an illness (not COVID) recently and he wasn’t feeling at his best when he walked to the Chase Field mound for his start against the Rockies on Friday night. "I was a little bit...
GamblingMLB

D-backs, Caesars form betting partnership

The D-backs have partnered with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to launch mobile sports betting in Arizona and to build a sportsbook and bar concept on the plaza adjacent to Chase Field where the former Game 7 Grill was located. “We went through a thorough process to identify the ideal partner that...
MLBTimes Union

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Rockies second. Ryan McMahon singles to right center field. C.J. Cron walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. C.J. Cron to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Yonathan Daza called out on strikes. Dom Nunez is intentionally walked. Antonio Senzatela strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Charlie Blackmon out at third.
MLBMLB

Notes: Marte injury update; Rojas heating up

PHOENIX -- Ketel Marte has spent the past two days with his D-backs teammates at Chase Field. Soon, he’ll be back to patrolling center field here. But not too soon -- and that’s the case for all of Arizona’s injured players. “We’re not going to fast-forward anything, we’re going to...
MLBtucson.com

D-backs score four times in eighth to beat Rockies

PHOENIX — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David...
MLBazsnakepit.com

SnakePit Round Table: Moving on up...

Should Madison Bumgarner’s outing in Atlanta be considered a no-hitter?. Isaiah: As much as I’d like to, I’m going with no. I simply can’t wrap my mind around seven innings being a no-hitter, even if it was the destined length of the game. Call it what you will. James: I...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

D-backs look to stay sharp against struggling Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who are 11-5 against teams with losing records, are set to visit the sub-.500 Miami Marlins on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series. Arizona is just 4-8 against teams with winning records, and they figure to play plenty of those this year because they belong to the NL West, arguably the toughest division in baseball.
MLBBryan College Station Eagle

Vogt's triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs' eighth with a walk....