Three victims from shooting identified, family releases name of possible fourth victim

The Ohio County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of three people found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fatal shooting in McHenry.

Meanwhile, a funeral home released the name of the person the victims’ family members believe is the fourth person found at the scene, although that person’s identity has not been officially confirmed, officials said Friday.

Early Friday morning, the Kentucky State Police and the coroner’s office identified the bodies of Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, Nora J. Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam, and Calvin Leisure Jr. 66, also of Beaver Dam.

Their bodies were found outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in McHenry, which is Calvin Leisure Jr.’s property.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds. The bodies were discovered by Leisure’s wife and a juvenile, said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson.

The identities of all three were confirmed by coroner’s office.

A fourth body was found in a barn with a living area, which was actively ablaze when deputies were called to the scene. That body is being examined by the state medical examiner’s office, King said.

On Friday afternoon, Danks Funeral Home sent an obituary for Calvin L. Leisure III, 38, of Beaver Dam. King said Leisure’s family released the name to the funeral home, but the identity of the fourth person has not been confirmed by the medical examiner.

The body was burned heavily in the fire.

“We have to wait for official confirmation,” King said Friday afternoon. Investigators believe the body could be Leisure III, but police “want to make sure” before releasing an official identification, he said. “You have to be cautious about things like that,” King said.

A .40-caliber handgun was found with the body in the barn and a shotgun was located near the scene, King said. The medical examiner has not yet determined what type of gun was used in the shootings.

Investigators are awaiting more information from the medical examiner about the three shooting victims before settling on a theory about the incident.

“What’s really going to help is the medical examiner’s report, that guidance on what kind of bullet” is found to have killed the victims, King said.

The investigation is ongoing.

