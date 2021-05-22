newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court allows reopening of courts to the public

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

During a hearing in Daviess Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Lisa Payne Jones asked audience members to take off their masks if they had been vaccinated. The group, made up mostly of members of the media, quickly removed them.

The maskless hearing came after the state Supreme Court issued a new order relaxing most of the restrictions put in place on judicial centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court entry was limited last year and hearings postponed or done virtually when the hearing was an emergency. Over time, the Administrative Office of the Courts has revised or lifted restrictions, recently allowing in-person grand jury sessions to resume.

The new orders, which were issued Tuesday, allow anyone in court buildings for court business unless they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have recently been exposed to the virus or have had a recent positive COVID-19 test. People who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face mask in court facilities.

Masks are still encouraged for people who have not been fully vaccinated, the order says. Jury trials, which had been scheduled to resume on June 1, can now resume immediately.

The order also gives judges discretion on whether to require face masks in court facilities.

State Chief Justice John Minton said the order was issued to keep with the CDC recommendations. Recently, the CDC released guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated can be out without masks and social distancing.

“The CDC’s changing position came very quickly last week,” Minton said Thursday.

Judges and court officials have discretion because they know the needs of their particular facilities, Minton said.

“In some places, there will be vaccinated and unvaccinated people together” at court, he said. “We were just trying to provide as much direction as we could, yet provide flexibility.”

The new Supreme Court order allows judges to hold in-person hearings but also encourages the use of technology to hold virtual hearings. People can again file papers and pay fees in person at Circuit Clerks’ offices.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, the county’s chief circuit judge, said each of the local judges will set their own rules on issues such as masks. Wethington said his plan is to allow the public back into the courtroom, except when juries for trials are being selected.

Wethington said, “There is no ability to ask someone about proof of vaccination” when they come to court.

Minton said, with the order, “We are heading back into the buildings. ... It’s not a full-blown, wide-open thing, but it’s the beginning of a move back toward normal.”

