Owensboro Black Expo to host Juneteenth celebration

The Owensboro Black Expo will host the fourth annual Juneteenth celebration next month at Kendall Perkins Park, and board secretary Martiza Meeks said she is expecting a larger and more diverse turnout this year than in the past.

Meeks said Juneteenth is not a new celebratory day, it is just starting to get more recognition nationwide.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, that freed all slaves in Confederate states.

June 19 is the anniversary of the arrival of 2,000 Union troops in Galveston Bay, Texas in 1865 to announce the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was kept quiet by many slaveholders in the state, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than a century, according to NMAAH, and is considered American’s second Independence Day by many.

“While most of our country celebrates July Independence Day … in actuality, for African Americans, in 1776 we didn’t have much power, we didn’t have a vote, we … held no weight as citizens of this country, so we don’t really celebrate July 4 the way we were taught to celebrate it growing up, so a lot of us have taken Juneteenth on as our celebratory opportunity,” Meeks said.

Meeks said she and her family have been celebrating Juneteenth since she was a child. She said she is excited that the day has gained more attention and recognition.

“This is our America. This is our account of the truth,” she said.

This year will mark Owensboro’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration put on by the Black Expo.

Meeks said last year’s celebration was quite different from years past with COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Juneteenth last year took place as a motor parade and brought out a large, diverse crowd of people showing support and celebrating, Meeks said.

“It was just a community feel. I can’t even put it into words,” she said. “We had the heaviness of George Floyd going on, we had protests across the country … last June. We had so much going on.”

This year’s celebration will take place at Kendall Perkins Park at 4 p.m. on June 19. There will be fireworks, food vendors, exhibitors, games and Black-owned businesses present at the event.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’re ready to get some fresh air and just relax a little and enjoy each other because it has been a rough year,” she said.

