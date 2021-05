Days away from their near sold-out Australian headline tour, Yours Truly have dropped a new music video for “Siamese Souls.”. Taken from their breakout 2020 debut album Self Care, “Siamese Souls” discusses vocalist Mikaila Delgado’s turning to astrology as a means to cope with and find meaning as her relationship was ending — in her words “it’s about sugar coating the fate of a relationship by looking towards astrology ….it can be so easy to become ignorant to the reality of the situation because you convince yourself the universe is bigger than you.”