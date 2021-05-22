newsbreak-logo
Owensboro, KY

New Calling: Former journalist to lead First Presbyterian Church

By Don Wilkins Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., has called the Rev. Matt Curry to lead the 177-year-old “church on the hill.” By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

After months of searching, First Presbyterian Church, at 1328 Griffith Ave., has called a new pastor to lead the 177-year-old “church on the hill.”

The Rev. Matt Curry, who pastored Central Presbyterian Church of Waxahachie, Texas, near Dallas, from 2012-2020, begins his ministry here in Owensboro on June 1.

Although the move may seem like a major change for the Texas native, Curry, 57, isn’t afraid of taking his life into different directions.

Until nine years ago, Curry worked as a journalist for 27 years.

Curry said he’s often asked what does being a former reporter and being a pastor have in common?

“I’ve found that they have a lot in common,” he said. “One is, it helps a lot to put your thoughts into writing. And mostly, I’ve found that, as a journalist, I had to deal with people of all different backgrounds, ethnicities, experiences and often at the worst times of their life. …And then I would try to write a story and bring their humanity to others.”

As a pastor, Curry said he still has to be there for people during their hardships, but he also gets to share their joys through weddings, baptisms and celebrations of the church.

“Those conversations now aren’t about bringing them to the public but finding where God is in it,” Curry said.

After getting married, Curry and his wife, Kerry, found a spiritual home at a Presbyterian church.

Curry, who was working for the Associated Press at that time, said he began feeling drawn to the idea of entering the seminary.

“As I became more involved in ministries in my home church … I felt a call to do ministry full time,” he said.

Curry said the AP had a work-share program that allowed him to keep his job and attend seminary. Curry graduated with a master’s degree in divinity from Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas.

“They supported me and in turn, I tried to take all the worst shifts at the bureau,” Curry said.

Curry left the AP after he was hired at Central Presbyterian Church in 2012.

Curry said he resigned from his post there in January 2020 and started looking for another pastoral calling.

He said the interview process with the First Presbyterian search committee was done primarily through virtual meetings and it wasn’t until about a month ago that he was able to travel to Owensboro.

“We just connected on so many levels,” Curry said about the First Presbyterian search committee. “It was clear some months ago that I would be coming there.”

And after the in-person visit, Curry said it just confirmed that Owensboro was right for him and his family.

“I felt a warmth there and a welcome,” Curry said. “I’m excited about the things the church is doing. And the way they’ve remained vital and kept going over the last year through the challenges of the pandemic. …We love the community; it’s just the kind of place that I’ve been looking for. So we’re just overjoyed.”

Along with his wife, Curry has two children — Jaron, a junior at Texas A&M University, and Emma, who will be attending Vanderbilt University in the fall on a cross country/track scholarship.

Curry also writes at witnesstograce.com.

