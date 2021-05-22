newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Senior center to host yard sale

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host a yard sale next month to provide the center and other organizations an opportunity to fundraise.

Executive Director Becky Barnhart said the yard sale will be open for other organizations or agencies to rent table space to sell their own items as well.

Barnhart said allowing other organizations to sell items is a small way to bring additional funds in for the senior center while also providing fundraising opportunities to other agencies that may have experienced a decrease in donations or fundraising as a result of the pandemic.

“In the last 14 months, when many of us have had limited fundraising options, this is just a very small way to give people an opportunity to raise a little bit of money,” she said.

Organizations or agencies renting table space at the event will pay a $25 fee for a 10x10 space or $40 for a 10x20 space and will keep funds raised from sales.

The money raised by the senior center will go toward programming, according to Barnhart.

“Hopefully we will be opening soon, so we will be using the money to get things restarted once the center reopens. We have our ongoing Meals on Wheels programs, transportation and other things, so it will just go into … things that directly impact the seniors,” she said.

The senior center will be selling surplus items as well as items donated by the community.

Anyone wishing to donate items may make a drop off at the senior center, at 1650 W. Second St. in Owensboro, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The yard sale will take place at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. Table set up will start at 7 a.m.

“We’re just hoping that this is a good turn out for the community and it gives us an opportunity to gather people again, safely, but also have fun and sell some stuff and make some money,” Barnhart said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
220
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Society
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Daviess County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Yard Sale#Charity#Event Space#Open Space#Community#Fundraising Opportunities#Wheels Programs#Table Space#Surplus Items#Transportation#Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
KidsPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tamarack Ninja Warriors learn motor skills

It’s important for young students to learn gross motor skills, like balancing, running and jumping, as early as possible. That’s why Tamarack Elementary School preschool teachers MaLinda Gardner and Stacy Wilson organized an “American Ninja Warrior Junior” obstacle course for students this week, modeled after the television show of the same title that invites contestants to compete in obstacles like a Tarzan swing, jumping bars, a salmon ladder and a cargo net.
Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Owensboro Health to hold vaccine clinic at Friday After 5

Owensboro Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friday After 5’s opening night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 21. Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up, and a guardian is required for those aged 12-17. You can find vaccine clinic locations here!
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Owensboro Summer Camps For Kids

With a year like we've all had, it is such exciting news to be planning to send the kids to Summer Day Camp or make any type of plans at all but here we are! We've prepared a list of available options. As I type these camps are filling up...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

H.L. Neblett Center to host End of year Festival

Owensboro’s H.L. Neblett Center will host its End of Year Festival for current and former Western Academy scholars Saturday, May 15. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. outside the center at 801 W. Fifth St., Owensboro. There will be food by J’s Good Grub and Pinky’s Snow Cones & Snacks and also a variety of fun, games and inflatables.
Owensboro, KYMessenger

Community Crops: Churches provide gardening spaces

For two Owensboro churches, their community gardens have become unique ways to serve their neighborhoods. On Daviess Street, First Christian Church’s garden goes toward helping refugees living nearby and across the city. Among those refugees is Maung Tinso Kyaw who came from Myanmar about 10 years ago. Kyaw has prepped...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

PorchFest Kick-Off Party! Start the Weekend with Friends, Cain Sisters

PorchFest OBKY is kicking off PorchFest weekend with a fun show at Brew Bridge. Come enjoy live music, great food, and drinks with family and friends. PorchFest OBKY has teamed up with our friends at Brew Bridge to kick off PorchFest weekend! The pre-party festivities happen on Friday, June 11th from 7PM until 10PM with great music, dancing, food, and fun. Get ready for FREE live music from the Cain Sisters and Friends (the band), brought to you by Yuengling Lager and Yuengling Flight.
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Vaccines available at Friday after 5

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Owensboro Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friday After 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 21. Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up, and a guardian is required for those aged 12-17. You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov....
Owensboro, KYocmonitor.com

OCTC honors GED Graduates from 2020, 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community & Technical College honored all GED graduates from 2020 and 2021 with an alternative ceremony held May 13, 2021. Among the graduates honored at the ceremony were a large number of Ohio Countians. Support Our Journalism. Please consider subscribing today and support our work in...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Starling and Shirley Lambert

Starling and Shirley Lambert of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Starling Jones Lambert and Shirley Jean Renfrow were married May 14, 1971, at Third Baptist Church. The Rev. J.V. Case officiated. Maid of honor was Miss Sara Beth Brown and best man was Marc Stuart Lambert. Starling works at...