Senior center to host yard sale

The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host a yard sale next month to provide the center and other organizations an opportunity to fundraise.

Executive Director Becky Barnhart said the yard sale will be open for other organizations or agencies to rent table space to sell their own items as well.

Barnhart said allowing other organizations to sell items is a small way to bring additional funds in for the senior center while also providing fundraising opportunities to other agencies that may have experienced a decrease in donations or fundraising as a result of the pandemic.

“In the last 14 months, when many of us have had limited fundraising options, this is just a very small way to give people an opportunity to raise a little bit of money,” she said.

Organizations or agencies renting table space at the event will pay a $25 fee for a 10x10 space or $40 for a 10x20 space and will keep funds raised from sales.

The money raised by the senior center will go toward programming, according to Barnhart.

“Hopefully we will be opening soon, so we will be using the money to get things restarted once the center reopens. We have our ongoing Meals on Wheels programs, transportation and other things, so it will just go into … things that directly impact the seniors,” she said.

The senior center will be selling surplus items as well as items donated by the community.

Anyone wishing to donate items may make a drop off at the senior center, at 1650 W. Second St. in Owensboro, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The yard sale will take place at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. Table set up will start at 7 a.m.

“We’re just hoping that this is a good turn out for the community and it gives us an opportunity to gather people again, safely, but also have fun and sell some stuff and make some money,” Barnhart said.

