ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93, breezing to their third straight victory. Clint Capela chipped in 14 points and 14 rebounds for the playoff-bound Hawks, who the day before clinched their first berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA’s longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena. Beginning the night fourth in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining, the Hawks improved to 26-11 overall since March 1 _ when Nate McMillan took over as interim head coach _ the highest win total in the East over that span.