Pocatello teen receives statewide recognition as Gov. Cecil Andrus Volunteer of Year
A Pocatello teen was recently recognized for her volunteer efforts. Alina Rahim, 17, received the Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year award in Boise on Wednesday. The Idaho Nonprofit Center and Serve Idaho honored Rahim and two other volunteers — Bill “Action” Jackson and Mary Robinette — during the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day awards in November, but COVID-19 prevented an in-person ceremony at that time. So officials decided to honor Rahim while she was in Boise this week.www.idahostatejournal.com