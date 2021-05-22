When it comes to cash bail, Dane County has too many blind spots

A deeper look at who gets stuck in jail pre-trial and how we got here. This story was produced in partnership with Red Madison. When the aliens come to Earth, nobody expects them to make first contact in a Dane County board meeting. The tech moderator is calling out names over the Zoom call, activists are talking about spending too much money on a jail, and then the moderating tech chokes on a new name. "Zer-zee... Zidj... Ziglax Liaison? You have three minutes."