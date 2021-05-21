newsbreak-logo
Unsolicited advice for the 2021 grads

Eunice News
 5 days ago

By the time most of you read this, my son Gideon will have marched across the gymnasium floor and received his high school diploma. I have brainstormed some sage advice for Gideon’s next phase and hope that his fellow grads nationwide can benefit. I’ll allow someone else to lecture 2021 graduates about following your dream, keeping a journal, subscribing to the local newspaper, formulating a…

www.eunicetoday.com
Education
Related
Beauty & FashionSantafe New Mexican.com

Advice to this year's grads from the Class of '81

Congratulations on surviving high school and COVID-19, because as you’ve learned better than anyone, this was a two-for-one sale no one will ever forget. Just wanted to say it’s an honor to be here for your big day. In a few minutes, we’ll begin our ceremony. Our other guest speakers...
Career Development & Advicemcphersonweeklynews.com

Good advice essay

EducationSidney Herald

I have no advice for graduates

I've covered dozens of graduations over the years, and I never tire of the optimism and enthusiasm. We publish profiles of the seniors each year and learn their future plans, anything from medical school, the military, or beauty college. I used to offer advice to graduates each year, but let's...
Career Development & AdviceInside Higher Ed

Career Advice

While the chances of a high-school dropout becoming a professor remain low, Gretchen Soderlund shares lesson from a few, including herself, who made the grade. Nana Lee provides guidance to graduate students on how to answer the common question “Should I consider academe or industry?”. May 14, 2021. Jia Zheng...
Christian County, MOccheadliner.com

Our View: Advice on Advice

If you’re one of the hundreds of Christian County teenagers about to finish high school as part of the Class of 2021, I’m sure this will not come as a shock to you. You’re at a time in your life where you are about to get loads of unsolicited advice.
EducationVermillion Plain Talk

Johnson To Grads: Choose Engagement

The ability to cope with unpredictable changes in the manner in which higher education was offered in the last year to many of the University of South Dakota students who received their degrees Saturday morning didn’t go unnoticed by USD President Sheila Gestring. The university president also made sure the...
EducationSandusky Register

Hail to the grads

Cue "Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 In D." This is a message for all area graduates and to everyone in transition. Savor this moment. This is your time. It's for you to soak in all the best wishes from all your family and friends. One important lesson life teaches — eventually, for everyone — is there are no guarantees. Take this moment to hold yourself out and be here now in this moment. You're a survivor of the pandemic.
Small Business425business.com

The Advice Issue

COVID-19 has disrupted all of our lives. It’s made us reevaluate our priorities and rethink everything. This has especially been the case for businesses. We reached out to local experts to learn not only how their industry has been affected by COVID, but also how they have adapted in a year filled with a global pandemic, political and social upheaval, and more.
Salt Lake City, UTwgu.edu

Ask a Grad

If you have questions about a program or process at WGU, you can ask someone who was actually a student. These graduates can answer questions about financial aid processes, explain how admission works, and give you details about programs and courses at WGU. It can be greatly beneficial to hear about the WGU experience from students who have actually been there, so we encourage you to ask a grad today!
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

From grads to lifetime learners

Each May, we join in celebrating the accomplishments, the hopes and dreams of our high school and college graduates. This year there’s even more reason to celebrate as our area schools are able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in order to fully recognize how much our graduating seniors have accomplished, getting through every roadblock that the pandemic threw onto their path to graduation.
Morenci, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Grad parade

Morenci High School's Class of 2021 provided some inspiration for the younger generation of Wildcats Thursday, one week ahead of their graduation. They strolled the halls of both Metcalf Elementary and Fairbanks Middle School and received plenty of congratulations from students and teachers alike.
albionnewsonline.com

Riverside grads focus on achievement

Graduation speakers at Riverside High School last Saturday recalled many achievements by the 11 members of the class of 2021. They also recalled many of the challenges and humorous moments of the past 12 years. “This is a time of tremendous pride in accomplishment, but also some fear of the...
Omaha, NEtecumsehchieftain.com

Kessler is UNO Grad

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni at UNO’s Baxter Arena on Friday, May 7 and Monday, May 10, 2021. Graduates included: Elizabeth Louise Kessler, Tecumseh, Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.63 – 3.86), Bachelor of Science in Education.
Collegesnewsontheneck.com

Scams targeting college grads

This year’s class of college graduates are getting ready to start their new lives. It’s a big transition that includes several important changes. Grads may be moving to a new city, finding a new place to live, or searching for a new job. Graduation also often means new financial responsibilities, such as starting payments on student loans.
KidsPosted by
northfortynews

What You Need To Learn To Provide A Balanced Upbringing And Education To Your Kids

There is no doubt that success or failure begins at home. Studies have indicated that poor academic performance links to poor nutrition, lack of sleep, and parental support issues. You must know that most good students are not born good learners. Although the classroom is the most likely primary source of intellectual, social, and academic knowledge, it should extend outside the classroom. The following strategies will help you provide an all-around upbringing for your kids.
Bryn Mawr, PAtheamericancollege.edu

Episode 26: The American College of Financial Services’ Michael Finke on Why 2021 Will Be an Eventful Year for Retirement Reform

As the economic shakeup of the COVID-19 pandemic calms and focus returns to new governmental changes to retirement planning, experts say the remainder of 2021 could be the time for big reforms and significant shifts. WMCP® Program Director Michael Finke discusses what he sees coming down the road in this episode of the 401(k) Specialist Pod(k)ast.
Career Development & Advicetrustedsec.com

Career Development

Breaking Into InfoSec – A Beginners Guide (Part 2) Opening In part one of this blog post series, we covered some personal backstory of my journey into InfoSec, went over putting a plan together for your next InfoSec mission, recommended some InfoSec immersion ideas, and provided some guidance around seeking out a mentor. If you haven’t had a chance to read the first part…
EducationMySanAntonio

KnowBe4 Selects Mridula Shan as 2021 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship Recipient

KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to bolster women in cybersecurity. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced Mridula Shan as the recipient of its Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.
upstate.edu

Upstate Calendar

To Join Click This Link at 12 PM - https://echo.zoom.us/j/384599486. SUNY Upstate’s Project ECHO is aiming to meet the needs of primary care providers by offering a cost-free partnership between our interdisciplinary team of specialist and those providers looking to increase their knowledge, self-efficacy and understanding of best practices.
Family RelationshipsThe Post and Courier

ParentsCare: Pick a parenting style that works

As caring parents gain in the fourth key to becoming a more effective parent, knowledge, it becomes more evident that how we parent is critical. That’s why picking a parenting style, one that can be agreed to by all caregivers, is critical. Often, the responsible adults come from a variety of backgrounds with different choices in how best to raise a child. Split decisions can create disharmony and lead to confusion, not only for the children, but for the parents, too. Before a couple decides to take on the awesome responsibility of having and raising another human being, it’s important to do research and discuss a style with the techniques to help the children be well cared for, show ways to build and maintain a healthy relationship and help the home function more efficiently.