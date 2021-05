A two-vehicle wreck occured at the intersection of U.S. 190 East and St. Mary Street at about 1:37 p.m. Thursday. According to Eunice Police Sgt. Joey Fontenot, the accident occurred when a GMC Yukon heading south on North St. Mary failed to yield at the stop sign, and came across the intersection. A white Camry collided with the Yukon broadside, he said. The impact of the two vehicles threw…