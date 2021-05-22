A House Full Of Unusual Art

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNo one would expect to see a life-size T-Rex head poking out from behind the roofline of a perfectly normal suburban neighborhood home, and yet, there it is. This looming prehistoric figure is just one of the many wonderful surprises from the creative and multi-talented Dan Krawitz. Krawitz, a decorative...

Missoula, MTMissoulian

Little clay houses: New sculptures on view at Missoula Art Park

Robert Harrison is examining pieces of ceramics, looking for the right fit, and then gently packing them inside wire-mesh cages shaped like houses tilted at angles. Porcelain fawn sculptures, German steins, old-fashioned figurines like Hummels, decorated tea-cups and plates, mugs made by local artists and students — they all get packed in.
Home & GardenNapa Valley Register

Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Organizing your arts and crafts supplies

One of the privileges and pleasures of a traditional American lifestyle is having the time and money to pursue a hobby. If your hobby is watching televised sports or playing video games, you don’t need much more than your preferred viewing screen, but if you actually play a sport or do a craft, like quilting or painting, you’re going to accumulate some stuff. Arts and crafts supply organization is a challenge second only to Legos.
Home & GardenThe Island Connection

Arts, Etc. Thanks Art And House Tour Business Sponsors

The Arts, etc. board and committees worked hard in preparation for the 2021 Art and House Tour, and were saddened to cancel it due to COVID-19 concerns and precautions. There were so many youths on the sea islands we were planning to support with arts enrichment programs. Therefore we have...
Visual Artmelvillereview.com

Art Or Not?

Whether you’re an artist yourself, or your business makes use of creative content, the law is full of opportunities to assist your vision and your objectives. Copyrighting and licensing your work can create new income opportunities and expand your viewers, while correctly licensing others’ work can provide new creative avenues. And should you work with others, clearly defining your small business and your roles can forestall future disputes and permit you to focus on your passion. Since the start of the disaster, cinemas, theatres and stay shows of all types and sizes have been cancelled, undermining the livelihood of performers and different entertainment staff. Originally the Fischer Meat Packing Company, the Mellwood Art Center provides an industrial aptitude few places in Louisville can match. We home over one hundred seventy artist studios, galleries, shops, gyms, and more!
Entertainmentsmokesignalsnews.com

Elm Street Cultural Arts opens doors to the Reeves House

Fulfilling long-awaited dreams for the visual arts in Woodstock, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village officially opened the doors to the Reeves House May 14-16 with a weekend full of celebrations honoring community supporters. Festivities included live music, art activities, as well as the inaugural exhibition, which featured pieces from local and regional artists who have served as the inspiration for this new home for the visual arts.
Atlanta, GABrunswick News

Decade-long art project makes for an unusual hike in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The idea of being the curator of a decade-long evolving art project in the woods was far from Joel Slaton’s mind when he decided to take a long walk. It was 2010 and at the time he lived five miles from Constitution Lakes Park, an urban nature preserve popular with bird watchers located in the middle of an industrial district in Atlanta. The park was once part of an old brick company that excavated red clay in the area more than 100 years ago. The excavation pits were filled in and transformed into fishing lakes, Slaton said.
MuseumsArchDaily

Museum of Outdoor Arts Element House / MOS Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum of Outdoor Arts Element House is a structural insulated panel (SIPS) modular building designed to operate independently of public utilities by integrating passive systems and on-site energy-generation. The house functions as a guest house and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.
Visual Artislandfreepress.org

Light House Local Artists to Host Art Show on May 29

Light House Local Artists, a non-profit and Hatteras Island-based community organization, will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend art show on Saturday, May 29. The event will be held at the Buxton Family Life Center, (which is across the street from the tennis courts at the Cape Hatteras Secondary School), and is the second of a series of shows that will be held throughout the 2021 summer season, featuring local artists and craftsmen.
Designtodaysfamilymagazine.com

Combine photo art & construction play with QBRIX

Anyone who loves to create, build, or tinker will love turning their favorite photos and digital images into cool, pixel-like wall art. Using interlocking, plastic, construction bricks, QBRIX photo construction set allows users to construct their own unique mosaic artwork and includes everything needed to display their masterpiece. The process...
New York City, NYhomeaccentstoday.com

EQ3 debuts floral art installation in Chelsea showroom

Canadian home furnishings supplier and retailer EQ3 debuted an in-store installation by floral artist East Olivia in its Chelsea showroom in New York this month. Known for large-scale floral installations seen across New York and beyond, founder Kelsea Olivia was able to present a display that is visible through EQ3’s NYC flagship, which has two stories of glass windows on the corner of 7th Ave and 7th Street.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

How To Decorate The House Of Your Dreams

Decorating and designing a home is a lengthy process. You need to include design elements and practicality, all whilst being mindful of your spending. There are so many routes that you can take when it comes to decorating your dream home that it can often be confusing trying to decide which one to take.
Indianapolis, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Living in a glass house: Studio holds classes in an intricate art

INDIANAPOLIS — “It was not ideal to graduate last spring,” reflected Molly Lyons on her 2020 graduation from Ball State. The New Palestine High School graduate had just spent four years working toward her Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in glass, but any kind of celebratory ceremonies and rites of passage were nipped in the bud, thanks to COVID-19. Lyons graduated with dreams of setting up, running or facilitating her own glass studio — on her own or in a community center. However, the first goal for Lyons — and every college graduate — was to find gainful employment.
Home & GardenTampa Bay News Wire

The Creativity in Rugs Designing Reflects the Fine Art

Fine art is a vast field in which a lot of people are working globally. Various prominent brands produce unique patterns and designs which entice consumers to buy spontaneously. They hire creative designers who make the perfect color combination rugs and adorable designs and patterns. These creative designers are behind these brands.
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

The CaseyLeigh Wallpaper Collection

I have a heart for creating beautiful and intentional spaces. I believe that adding personality and character to a home should feel accessible and fun!. There’s nothing quite like wallpaper to transform a space. I’ve fallen in love with the ease of removable wallpaper, whether you’re covering an entire room, or adding a small accent wall — suddenly there is new life and added charm.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Full Circle Arts Announces Sticky Creations Winners; Exhibition Open Through May 29

Hickory – Full Circle Arts’ latest exhibition/competition “Sticky Creations” is open to the public through Saturday, May 29 in the gallery and on the FCA website. All of the art in this show is made of tape. According to FCA president Ellen Schwarzbek, “It was great fun figuring out how to use this unusual medium. The artists came up with an amazing variety of sculptures and wall art. People should at least see the Little Black Dress (a wearable, we’re told). ” Even the ribbons that were awarded are made of tape by FCA member Alison Willard.