The high-end hangover cures you need to know

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased into the social whirl, how many of us will order a clutch of whisky sours here, a third bottle of white Burgundy there? As all those drinks consumed over joyous reunions add up, so do the hangovers. “We don’t quite know what will happen yet, in terms of alcohol...

Drinkssprudge.com

Will Coffee Cure A Hangover Or Just Make It Worse?

One of the great cruelties of aging is that with each passing year it takes fewer and fewer drinks to invoke the dreaded hangover demon. I used to be able to consume alcohol at alarming rates with nary a headache in sight, not even enough of one to justify skipping class (though I would anyway). Now, I can’t so much as smell an IPA or agave-based spirit without needing a cold compress and about 18 hours of sleep.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

This Is Adam Richman's Hangover Cure

We've all been there: you wake up after a night of indulging a little too much, convinced that you may just perish in your bed (or couch) right then and there. Maybe your head is throbbing and all lights and sounds seem overly bright and loud. Maybe your stomach feels like it may revolt at any minute. Whatever your symptoms are, many people can relate to the feeling. There are many proposed cures for these post-drinking afflictions. Some swear by ibuprofen and water, while others take a "hair of the dog" approach. Healthline suggests a few different cures, including eating a good breakfast, staying hydrated, and getting plenty of sleep. Whether you need to stay in bed for a few more hours, take a cold shower, or maybe stroll around the block with your dog and get some fresh air, there are numerous ways to begin the long slog of feeling better, and Adam Richman has a cure that probably isn't for the faint of heart (or stomach).
Food & Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Are Marijuana Hangovers Real? Here’s What You Should Know

Weed hangovers are different than alcohol hangovers. They’re still uncomfortable, but come with a whole new host of side effects. Weed hangovers are a mystery. Unlike alcohol hangovers, which happen to even the most resilient drinkers, when weed hangovers happen there’s never much of an explanation. Maybe you smoked more than you’ve ever smoked or maybe you consumed weed in a brand new way. It could never happen to you or it could happen often.
HealthLancaster Farming

Aging and Sleep: What You Need to Know

Life can be stressful, and it is natural to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry in moments of uncertainty. Learning how to manage stress through regular exercise and getting a good night’s sleep is important for our overall health and well-being. According to the 2014 book, “Atlas of Clinical...
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Loss: Everything You Need to Know

The past year has made many of us realize that the loss of a loved one can come unexpectedly. Of course, death tends to be a relatively taboo subject that few people regularly speak about. It’s something sad and it’s something that can be scary, so it’s not all too surprising that many of us don’t want to focus on or talk about this subject. However, at the end of the day, death is unfortunately a sad reality and – when it comes down to it – an inevitability. What’s important, now more than ever when death rates are peaking due to the coronavirus and Covid-19 virus, is that we understand death and that we understand the process of grieving and saying goodbye to loved ones. Hopefully, you won’t have to experience this anytime soon. However, here’s some information to keep in the back of your mind should you or a loved one need it.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Hangover-Curing Drink Mixes

DrinkLyte Co. is a California-based electrolyte beverage brand that specializes in hydrating canned drinks and mixes that promote good health and help prevent the unfortunate symptoms that can arise after a night spent drinking. Consumers can purchase a four-pack of drink mixes on the DrinkLyte Co. website, which allows them...
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

The Things You Need to Know about Circulation

There’s a lot more to poor circulation than cold hands and feet. The truth is that those symptoms may only be the tip of the iceberg. Cold hands and feet may not even indicate circulatory problems. In some cases, you may not even notice circulatory issues until a more serious problem has emerged. In fact, poor circulation is often the result of a more severe health issue.
Hair CareHealthline

Indian Home Remedies for Hair Growth: 8 Ayurvedic Tips for Lustrous, Healthy Locks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many Indian mothers and grandmothers have traditionally pampered their children with oily, herbal head massages. Afterward, they might apply sudsy reetha, also known as soapnuts, and rinse with fragrant water.
Hair CareTalking With Tami

5 Reasons That Your Hair is Thinning

It’s quite normal for hair to recede and thin as we grow older, and there are multiple reasons that this might happen. The reason that your hair is thinning or receding will determine how the hair loss appears and also what can be done about it. Hereditary hair loss. The...
Healthverywellhealth.com

What You Need To Know About Essential Oils for Shingles

Shingles is a painful skin rash caused by the varicella (herpes) zoster virus. This is the same virus that causes chicken pox. Before the rash is visible, many people feel pain, itching, or tingling in the area where it develops. According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 1 million...
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Why You Still Feel Dehydrated After Drinking Water All Day — and How to Fix It

We all know by now that there are a few key elements to living a healthy lifestyle, like eating a balanced diet, exercising, getting enough sleep, and of course, drinking water. But have you ever felt like you were still dehydrated no matter how much water you guzzled throughout the day? Maybe your lips feel chapped or your mouth is dry or your skin doesn’t feel as supple. It’s not all in your head; there’s a scientific reason why water sometimes feels less hydrating.
HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Kratom Stem and Vein – All You Need to Know

Kratom is a natural substance that originates from the South Pacific Islands but whose popularity has soared worldwide in recent times. Nowadays, many people in the US use kratom whenever they desire to boost their energy or enhance motivation. Besides, people take Kratom for the relief of various conditions such as anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. They also use it to manage opiate withdrawal symptoms.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Mindful Parenting Techniques – All You Need To Know

Parenting is never only sunshine and smiles. It is a challenging task especially when you have a stressful life with a lot of work and responsibilities. We all struggle. Fortunately, for the past decades, parenting has been evolving. You’ve heard about mindful parenting and its benefits. “Nurturing your relationship in this way may help strengthen your bond and lead to other benefits” (Healthline). But what are the most effective mindful parenting techniques that you can apply right now?
Recipesmashed.com

What You Need To Know About High On The Hog Host Stephen Satterfield

With the Netflix series "High on the Hog," audiences across the world can explore the cultural significance that Black cuisine has on the American culinary landscape, while taking an intimate glimpse into communities that have held onto their African roots (via New York Times). Host Stephen Satterfield leads viewers across Benin and the Americas in this new show, providing cultural and historical context to the experiences he has visiting a variety of chefs, cowboys, food historians, and more.
Sciencepetproductnews.com

Bazzy’s Frozen Kefir Treats

Bazzy’s Kefir offers Bazzy’s Frozen Kefir Treats. Kefir is a powdered probiotic that has friendly bacteria and yeast that is great for improving gut health and providing science-based health benefits such as skin and allergy support, the company states. The company uses vegan-friendly coconut milk and kefir grains to create fermentation to produce treats that help with boosting immunity, a decreased inflammatory response, antibacterial/antifungal properties, bone health, and skin and wound support, the company adds. The product contains nutrients such as vitamin B12, calcium, magnesium, folate and more. The treats are available in Original and Blueberry Peanut Butter.
DietsForbes

What Is The Paleo Diet?

The paleo diet is based on the assumption that the simple foods of our Stone Age ancestors are healthier than contemporary diets, which generally include highly processed foods. The paleo diet emphasizes lean meat, fish and unprocessed, fresh foods. It also severely restricts carbohydrates, sugar and salt. This way of eating can lead to weight loss and other health benefits, research suggests, though it’s not without risks.
Skin CarePosted by
GreenMatters

Stay Sunburn-Free This Summer With These Vegan Sunscreens

It's finally summer and we're starting to pack our beach bags with some essentials — a wide range of snacks, our favorite pair of sunglasses, an enticing beach read, and, of course, sunscreen. And although many of us have been increasingly attentive to buying reef-safe varieties, it turns out that not all sunscreen is actually vegan.