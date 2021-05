Real talk: There’s just no substitute for a glass of vino when lounging around after a long workday, having a long-overdue catch-up with friends, or enjoying a date night feast with your SO. But if you’re trying to watch your carb or sugar intake for health or fitness reasons, there’s just one problem—wine companies aren’t required to put a nutrition label on their bottles. Who knows how much sugar you’re consuming! Never fear, though, because a bevy of wineries have developed innovative ways to nearly eliminate the sugar content after alcohol is fermented. This means you can have your wine and drink it, too. The best part? Low-sugar wine is also far less likely to give you a hangover. Cheers to that!