Denville, NJ

Two Morris Catholic High students reach top 10 in county Teen Arts Festival

newjerseyhills.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVILLE TWP. - Two Morris Catholic High School students had their artwork place in the top ten entries to Morris County Teen Arts Festival. Sophomore Declan Norton, had his reenactment of a vintage photo selected. He and his friends reenacted the "Construction Workers on a Beam" photo taken in 1932 as part of a Visual Arts assignment. Senior Ava Amato, meanwhile, had her color pencil rendering entitled "Sunny the Dog" selected. Both students received gift certificates for Blick Art Supplies.

