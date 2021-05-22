newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

America has chosen to be free. Why hasn’t Britain?

By Douglas Carswell
Telegraph
 5 days ago

America is on the move. Flights are full. Bars and restaurants are flourishing. Conversations are no longer about where to book a vaccine, but where to book a vacation. While Britain dithers about whether to fully re-open on June 21, America has already decided to get on with normal life.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Economy#Uk#France#Italy#Non Western#Anglo#Brits#Indian#American#British#Chosen#Wales#People#Official Alarmism#Government Policy#Viruses#Comparative Advantage#Officialdom#Symptomatic Infection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Religiontulsabeacon.com

Letter: America has lost God’s instruction

In the Word of God, God promised to bless and protect His chosen Nation (Israel), if they believed in Him and obeyed His Laws and Commandments. Whenever they turned away from Him, He took serious corrective measures to get them back into the fold. When they failed to obey, God punished them severely.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock says Britain has saved the world – but you still can’t go and visit any of it

At the time of writing, you are free to travel abroad but you probably shouldn’t. If you’re listening to a government minister on the radio on a Monday morning then you can go to “amber list” countries like France to see friends. But if you’re listening to Matt Hancock on the TV on a Wednesday evening, then you can’t.You can go to the pub but you shouldn’t get drunk. You can hug who you like but you should exercise caution. You can, in short, do whatever you want but if it goes wrong it will all be everyone’s fault...
Politicssmithfieldtimes.com

America has lost its sense of collective good

Post-World War II America was quite different than the country we inhabit today. American still had the “can do” attitude that defeated Nazi Germany, its Fascist ally Italy and the Japanese imperialists. Gearing up for and shouldering the massive effort that was needed to become the world’s most powerful nation...
Public HealthTelegraph

Britain has won the Covid war – now we deserve to party

Last March, I went to Australia, hoping the pandemic would somehow turn out to be, well, not a pandemic. After two or three days in Melbourne, however, it was clear my optimism was entirely ill-founded, and the trip might have to be terminated ASAP. I had so looked forward to my first visit Down Under, had spent ages planning it, and was looking for excuses to stay put.
MinoritiesJewish Ledger

Has antisemitism risen to unprecedented heights in Britain?

(JTA) — The ceasefire declared by Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting seems to be holding, but the aftereffects on Jews in Europe — especially in Britain — are still being felt. As in previous rounds of Israeli military conflicts involving Palestinians over the past 20 years, antisemitic...
U.S. Politicsforeignaffairs.com

America Hasn’t Lost Its Demographic Advantage

The United States’ global preeminence owes a great deal to demographics. After the collapse and fragmenting of the Soviet Union, the United States became the world’s third most populous country, behind the giants China and India. By comparison to other developed countries, the United States maintained unusually high levels of fertility and immigration—a phenomenon I termed “American demographic exceptionalism” in these pages in 2019. Since the end of the Cold War, the overall American population and its number of working-age people (between the ages of 20 and 64) have grown more rapidly than those of other developed countries—and faster, too, than those of rivals China and Russia. Growing working-age populations boost national productivity in economies run by governments that can successfully develop and tap human resources. For modern welfare states, the slower aging of the population forestalls some of the fiscal burdens built into current arrangements.
U.K.The Guardian

Britain has promised net zero – but it’s on track to achieve absolutely nothing

Every week governments make headline announcements about saving the planet, and every week their small print unsaves it. The latest puff by the G7 is a classic of this genre. Apparently, all seven governments have committed “to conserve or protect at least 30% of the world’s land and at least 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030”. But what does it mean? The UK, which says it secured the new agreement, claims already to have “conserved or protected” 26% of its land and 38% of its seas. In reality, it has simply drawn lines on the map, designating our sheepwrecked hills and trawler-trashed seas “protected”, when they’re nothing of the kind. This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a press release.
Energy IndustryCNN

America's gas panic has a long history

Meg Jacobs teaches history at Princeton University. Follow her on Twitter @MegJacobs100. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers. Read more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — First the scramble for toilet paper, now the gas lines. That's how we know Americans are in a panic. This past week, fearing the fallout from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that supplies the East Coast as a result of a cyberattack, drivers are tanking up by more than 40% in states from Virginia to Florida. At the same time, prices are shooting up, hovering around $3 a gallon, a price not seen in more than six years and likely to rise in the days to come. Air travel is also being disrupted.
Public HealthThe Independent

How the pandemic has impacted the terror threats facing Britain

T — he head ofMI5 has warned that the security services do not yet know what long-term impact coronavirus will have on terrorist threats to Britain. Ken McCallum, who became director-general of MI5 at the start of the pandemic, said it had been a “mixed phenomenon” with both positive and negative effects on national security.
Public Healthcampuslately.com

It is possible that Britain has caught the spread of the epidemic

Recent statistics indicate that the number of new coronavirus infections daily in England is likely to have decreased dramatically. Based on the new calculations, the reproducibility rate R, which indicates the prevalence rate, also decreased, as per MTI. According to a weekly survey by the British Bureau of Statistics (ONS)...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Britain has had decades of protest against racial injustice – and we can’t stop now

The murder George Floyd re-ignited a global outcry for racial equality amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At Britain’s Black Lives Matter protests, the names of black people who were killed in police custody or following police contact were plastered on placards. These included former footballer Dalian Atkinson who was killed near his family home in 2016 after being tasered. A PC, Benjamin Monk, is standing trial charged with Atkinson’s murder, which he denies. There are continuities between the protests of yesteryear and the Black Lives Matter protests. The uprisings of 1981, which again began in Brixton and spread across inner-cities and...
NHLTimes Daily

Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MinoritiesMSNBC

George Floyd's death hasn't changed America — but it changed me

I spent the morning of May 25, 2020, thinking about race and policing in America. It was a little over a month since the launch of the daily news podcast I co-hosted at the time. We'd been stuck inside for twice as long, still unsure how much longer the coronavirus would make leaving the confines of our apartment a dangerous affair. The walls of my apartment felt oppressive but better than the alternative; New York City had climbed down from the horrifying peaks of April, but over a hundred people were still dying every day in overcrowded hospitals.
BusinessFast Company

After claiming to care about more than profit, corporate America still hasn’t found its soul

In 2019, 181 of America’s top CEOs made a bold, collective statement to the world: A company’s purpose had to be more than just making a return for its investors. This powerful group argued that there are other stakeholders in the equation that companies need to be answerable to, including customers, employees, suppliers, and the communities these companies serve. This statement flew in the face of the long-running capitalist mantra of maximizing shareholder value, and many experts argued that it was about time.
Public Safetyconservativecardinal.com

Cyber Attack Has America on its Knees

A total of four states have now declared a state of emergency in the now increasingly devastating cyberattack that has crippled the Colonial Pipeline and much of the country. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia have all declared state of emergencies, allowing the national guard to be deployed to assist.
Middle EastStars and Stripes

Israel has chosen a two-tiered society. Violence is the inevitable result.

Most Jewish Israelis spend their time pretending that Gaza and its 2 million Palestinians have fallen off the face of the Earth. The besieged civilian population, the polluted water, the denial of exit permits even for essential medical care - the endless ways in which Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are humiliated by Israel day in and day out - all are largely invisible to the Jewish half of the population living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Invisible, until once every few years the sirens and the rockets serve as a terrible awakening.
EconomyPosted by
FootwearNews

It Pays to Be Political — Patagonia Has the Best Reputation in America, and REI Isn’t Far Behind

Patagonia isn’t just revered for the products it makes. The outdoor company has also earned praise from consumers for its public social and political stances. Because of this, consumers have named Patagonia the company in America with the best reputation, according to the 2021 Axios-Harris Poll 100, which is an annual ranking of the reputations of U.S. companies.