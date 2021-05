A perfect place to blend both work and play, Birch is a country house hotel with a dedicated co-working space in the Hub. The centre is lavishly endowed with power points, coffee machines, desks – and sofas. Put in as many hours as you like here and then relax by trying out one of the hotel’s many activities, from yoga to bread making and glass blowing. It’s all set in 55 glorious acres of Hertfordshire. Add to that superb food, a new lido and 141 bedrooms split between an original Victorian mansion and a new block – and it’s only 40 minutes from central London.