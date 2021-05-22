Unearthed: How plants paved the way for modern day photography
An exquisite exhibition has been waiting Sleeping-Beauty-style within the walls of the Dulwich Picture Gallery, ready to come to life now that its doors are open again. Unearthed: Photography’s Roots is the Gallery’s astonishingly lovely new exhibition, which traces the history of photography through the history of photographing plants. Following in the footsteps of still-life painting, most of the photographs in Unearthed are taken not in the garden but in the warmth of a studio – or, in one sensational example, a greenhouse.www.telegraph.co.uk