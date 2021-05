I was delighted to see the “Research breakthrough on cancer” article on the front page of the May 8 edition of the Gazette. The article noting the research conducted at UMass Amherst by faculty and students at the university’s Center for Bioactive Delivery, which has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment with drugs being delivered to the right cells with fewer side effects, shows the remarkable work being done at UMass Amherst, even in the pandemic.