Myanmar Junta Threatens To Dissolve Suu Kyi's Party Over Election Fraud

By AFP News
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Myanmar's junta has threatened to dissolve the political party of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, an official said. Union Election Commission chair Thein Soe said Friday the investigation into November's election result was almost complete. "What shall we do with...

