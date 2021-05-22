newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Generous Safety Features Characterize the 2021 Lexus ES

By Tyler Belwick
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexus ES is an all-star road-tripper. It’s an exceptional economical sedan with superior safety features. The luxury models of the 2021 Lexus ES come with standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The ES doesn’t disappoint as far as car tech is concerned. It’s compatible with Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Apple CarPlay. Buyers love Lexus luxury sedans because these cars are safe, cozy, and stylish.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Es#Lexus Cars#Lexus Is#Economy#Hybrid Cars#Luxury Vehicles#Driving Features#Car Models#Android Auto#Iihs#The Top Safety Pick#Https T Co Teciwekfo0#The Pre Collision System#Carwale#Toyota Avalon#Bmw#Nhtsa#Lexus Es Lexus#Lexus Es Models#Lexus Luxury Sedans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
Country
India
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
MusicPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Really Cool Features on the 2021 Lexus RC 350 F Sport

If you’re looking for a luxury sports coupe, then the 2021 Lexus RC 350 is a great option. It’s comfortable enough for the daily drive and long commutes, but sporty enough for a spirited jaunt through the backwoods. On top of its superb driving dynamics, the RC 350 also has a lot to offer. In addition to an array of luxury and safety features, the Lexus RC 350 also comes with a few hidden features that we found to be really cool. Here are five of them.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Lexus IS

With its extroverted styling, the Lexus IS looks faster than it is, but its athletic, refined chassis confirms its sport-luxury aspirations. The rear-wheel-drive base model is powered by a turbo four-cylinder, and V-6 versions are available with all-wheel drive. The F Sport model features a more aggressive appearance and a handful of performance tweaks. The IS could be quicker and its infotainment system better, but its purposeful design and engaging driving character make it a worthwhile alternative in the highly competitive entry-level luxury-sedan class.
Carsupscalelivingmag.com

Lexus “LF-Z Electrified,” The Next Generation of Lexus

Through its “Lexus Concept Reveal Show” back in March 2021, Lexus presented the world premiere of “LF-Z Electrified,” a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) concept car. Symbolizing the next generation of the legendary luxury car manufacturers, this car will be part of a portfolio of vehicles that meet the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers around the world. Inclusive of BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs, and other electric vehicles, Lexus has committed to introducing 20 new or improved vehicle models by 2025 to present a new diverse product lineup.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has A BIG Reveal Coming Next Year

Major luxury carmakers Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz have either announced or revealed battery-electric vehicles. Some are already on sale. But what about Lexus, without question Japan's leading luxury carmaker? We were recently shown the LF-Z Concept that supposedly heavily previewed an all-electric model. Like the recently revealed Toyota bZ4X concept, Lexus is expected to use the e-TNGA platform. But the question still remained: When will it debut? Today, we have our answer.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2021 Lexus UX 250h

In the tech world UX stands for user experience, but in the automotive world, it’s Lexus’ smallest vehicle. So, it’s natural to wonder if the Lexus UX provides a good UX? Given its status as one of Lexus’ least-popular sport-utility vehicles, probably not. So, what gives?. Overview. Built on Toyota’s...
Buying CarsKTEN.com

SUV SHOPPERS PLACE A HIGH DEMAND ON BUICK SUV SAFETY FEATURES

Borrowing from the sedan’s class fuel-consciousness and nimbleness around town, yet keeping almost the same spaciousness of the SUV, the crossover segment quickly rose among the top three cars in terms of sale numbers in the USA. The merging of advantages from two highly sought after car classes created a...
Carsyourchoiceway.com

2021 Lexus RC Review

The 2021 Lexus RC 350’s power boost is worth the extra cost. The 2021 Lexus RC sports coupe dials up the fun while still being affordable. What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Lexus RC? What does it compare to?. The 2021 Lexus RC is a sports coupe with two...
Buying Carskbb.com

Top Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Models: IS, ES, and NX

If you’re in the market for a used sedan or crossover, it’s worth looking at a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Lexus. Lexus’ CPO program, known as L/Certified, includes complimentary maintenance for the next four factory-recommended service visits for 2 years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first. Also included are trip interruption, roadside assistance, and a warranty that covers up to six years of coverage. Each CPO Lexus undergoes a comprehensive 161-point inspection by factory-trained technicians.
Buying CarsHouston Chronicle

Earnhardt Lexus Features Affordable Lease and Finance Incentives on Popular Models

Lexus ES, Lexus IS, Lexus NX and Lexus RX highlight sales incentives with low interest rates. Earnhardt Lexus is a Lexus-brand dealership and service center located in the Phoenix area. Well-qualified luxury car shoppers who choose Earnhardt Lexus may be eligible for affordable lease and finance incentives that can be applied to popular models at the dealership that include the Lexus ES midsize sedan, Lexus IS compact sedan, Lexus NX compact crossover and Lexus RX midsize crossover.
TrafficThe Auto Chanel

NHTSA Videos to Educate Drivers on New Car Safety Features +VIDEO

WASHINGTON May 17, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Transportation today launched a new series of safety videos featuring Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained, demonstrating for the public the potential lifesaving benefits of several advanced driver assistance systems available in many new vehicles. “Understanding what advanced driver assistance technologies can...
Pamplin Media Group

2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD: Sleek and satisfying

The V6-powered version of the compact sport sedan has more than enough power for enjoyable driving. Since when did all sport sedans also have to be muscle cars?. The 2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport is a delightful four-door compact, beautiful to look at, extremely comfortable and a joy to drive. But some reviewers claim its 3.5-liter V6 is underpowered. They argue the IS 500 is better because its 5.0-liter V8 is more powerful.
Buying Carsthebrakereport.com

UX 250h is a Lexus at Home in the City and Beyond

CHATHAM, Mass. – The 2021 Lexus UX 250h provides an efficient package to fit into a city environment, but thanks to the efficiency of hybrid power and the go-in-any-weather security of all-wheel drive (AWD), it is also the perfect conveyance to take a couple and their stuff away from the metropolis, thus earning it the title “crossover for the urban dweller.”
CarsCarscoops

Lexus Has Sold 2 Million Electrified Vehicles Since 2005

When it introduced the RX400h hybrid in 2005, Lexus perhaps might have not anticipated the extend to which electrification would take over the automotive industry 15 years later. Or maybe it had; either way, during that period, the luxury brand has managed to shift two million electrified vehicles. Lexus reached...
Carsthetorquereport.com

Lexus to introduce a plug-in hybrid this year and EV in 2022

Lexus has offered hybrid models for years, but it has yet to release a full lineup of plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicles. It does offer a battery-electric version of the UX crossover, but that isn’t sold in the US. Well that’s about to change, since Lexus has confirmed that it will introduce its first plug-in hybrid this year, which will be followed by a new all-electric model in 2022.
CarsAutoExpress

Lexus to launch first PHEV in 2021 and new EV in 2022

Lexus has announced plans to quickly grow its electrified vehicle range between now and 2025. The Japanese manufacturer says it will introduce 10 new cars in the next four years, all of which will feature either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure-electric powertrain. The two most important new cars will...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features

Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. The U.S. agency confirmed it updated...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla’s “Standard” safety features for Model 3 and Model Y get an NHTSA update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has updated its website’s pages for the 2021 Model 3 and Model Y amid the EV maker’s shift to a pure vision approach. As could be seen on the safety agency’s site, several safety features are no longer listed as “Standard” on the two vehicles, at least for cars produced after April 27, 2021.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Shares Its Honda Accord Picks for Best Used Cars Under $20,000

Later-model used cars are great high-tech vehicles that are also affordable. However, the price for used cars is on the rise, and sometimes it’s hard to decide if a pre-owned car is worth the money. Consumer Reports’ “Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000 to $20,000” can help. Many worthy cars appear in this roundup, but it’s no surprise that two Honda Accord model years get nods.
Buying Carskbb.com

Here’s Everything You Get on a Fully Loaded 2021 Lexus IS

Even at its base starting price of right around $40,000, the Lexus IS is a fun, stylish, well-equipped luxury sedan. But the “go big or go home” crowd will be more interested to know Lexus offers about $16,000 worth of upgrades for the IS. Here are the boxes you have to check to achieve peak IS at about $56,000: