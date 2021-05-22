Generous Safety Features Characterize the 2021 Lexus ES
Lexus ES is an all-star road-tripper. It’s an exceptional economical sedan with superior safety features. The luxury models of the 2021 Lexus ES come with standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The ES doesn’t disappoint as far as car tech is concerned. It’s compatible with Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Apple CarPlay. Buyers love Lexus luxury sedans because these cars are safe, cozy, and stylish.www.motorbiscuit.com